North Carolina school retrieves handgun, ammunition from students as academic year begins

North Carolina’s Durham Public Schools is working to reassure the community after a fight involving several students resulted in the confiscation of a handgun and ammunition on a school…

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North Carolina’s Durham Public Schools is working to reassure the community after a fight involving several students resulted in the confiscation of a handgun and ammunition on a school campus.

“(Durham County Sheriff’s) deputies said they found a handgun in one student’s backpack and ammunition in the possession of another student,” reported the local ABC affiliate Tuesday. “The sheriff’s office said it is seeking juvenile petitions and secure custody orders for two students involved in the incident.”

The seizure, which took place at the Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, left parents questioning the safety of other students.

“It’s so early in the school year. It makes me uncomfortable,” Robert Lemons told journalists. “I’m going to keep (my daughter) home tomorrow and let things get settled. For the second day of school, it’s a bad start.”

Meanwhile, the district’s superintendent Anthony Lewis reassured families and staffers of his commitment to keep students secure.

“Today, we experienced a troubling incident on one of our school campuses that is a reminder of the importance of safe learning environments,” he said in a message, directing readers to review student behavior policies.

“Durham Public Schools has a zero-tolerance weapons policy. This is to ensure a safe and secure daily teaching and learning environment that you can depend upon.”

Detection systems ‘not foolproof’

As previously reported by Heartlander News, classroom security has taken different forms nationwide in the wake of increasing violence and threats of shootings.

In one example, Georgia introduced legislation for all state public schools to set up weapons detection systems at every student point of entry.

“As a practicing attorney here in Georgia, I am used to entering a Georgia courthouse most days, where I pass through security which includes a weapons detection system,” said House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, R-Mulberry, who sponsored the bill.

“It’s my opinion that Georgia students deserve similar security when entering Georgia public schools, that includes a weapons detection system.”

However, other states have questioned the efficacy of such systems.

“I know there’s a perception that metal detectors are a way to go to keep campuses safe,” said Martin Salazar, senior director of communications at Albuquerque Public Schools in New Mexico. “They are not foolproof there.”

Meanwhile in Durham, other community residents expressed concern over how students could learn under such conditions.

“It’s crazy, and it’s only the second day of school,” said Anaudia Johnson, whose sister goes to the school. “They’re supposed to be here to learn. It’s ridiculous. Terrifying also.”