Newsom mandates abortion pills at California community colleges as pro-life groups push back

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(The Daily Signal) – Abortion pills are coming to California community colleges.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2540 into law this week, requiring community colleges with student health centers to provide access to medication abortion beginning in 2029.

In a statement, Newsom described the expansion of abortion access as “freedom.”

“Freedom means being able to make deeply personal decisions without elected officials inserting themselves in pursuit of a political agenda. California is protecting that freedom and showing the nation, particularly under increasingly severe attacks by the Trump administration, what is possible when we put patients and people first—not politics.”

But community college health officials raised concerns about the proposal before it became law, warning that many campus health centers lack the staffing and infrastructure needed to implement the requirement.

According to CalMatters, the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office estimated the law could cost between $7 million and $27.9 million in one-time startup costs and between $5.6 million and $9.3 million annually.

The concerns aren’t limited to cost and implementation, however. Pro-life organizations argue the state is prioritizing abortion access without providing comparable support for students who want to continue their pregnancies.

In an interview with the Daily Signal, Mark Wiltz, director of government affairs at the pro-life group Live Action, criticized the expansion of medication abortion to community colleges, arguing that campuses should remain focused on education rather than becoming abortion providers.

“A college campus is not an abortion clinic. A community college should be a place where students pursue an education and not a place where the government makes it easier to end the life of an unborn child.”

Wiltz argued that the state should put greater emphasis on resources that allow pregnant students to continue their education while raising a child.

“What Gavin Newsom should be asking is, how can he help a pregnant mother stay in school, support her child and build a future.”

Greg Burt, vice president of the California Family Council, echoed Wiltz’s concerns, arguing that the law expands access to abortion without addressing the needs of students who choose to carry their pregnancies to term.

“Governor Newsom just sent a message to every young woman on a community college campus: A baby will ruin your life, and the abortion pill is the easiest way out. That is a lie.”

Burt pointed to a question Assemblyman Joe Patterson, R-Rocklin, raised while lawmakers considered the bill: “What about people who want to keep their babies?”

Burt argued that California should instead invest in resources that make it easier for student mothers to continue their education.

“California keeps investing in ending motherhood instead of making it possible. Our state should be telling these women you can finish your degree and be a mom. Thousands of women have done it, and with real support, thousands more can.”