New York homeschoolers protest district policies requiring test administrators apart from parents

Andrea Denekamp, a mom in New York, and other parents are protesting the decision of a local school district denying them a letter to confirm their homeschool education.

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Andrea Denekamp, a mom in New York, and other parents are protesting the decision of a local school district denying them a letter to confirm their homeschool education.

“(Edmeston Central School District) Superintendent Christine Nichols informed parents they are no longer accepted [as] administrators for the final assessment test,” explained Spectrum News 1 in an Aug. 3 article. “Nichols said that person needs to be state certified and not related to the student.”

However, Denekamp argues this new requirement – which is not part of the state’s homeschool law, but a policy implemented by the district – is creating undue hardship for her family.

“This could cost significantly more because, you know, testing for a young child is not usually, like, let’s do this for four hours straight,” the former college professor told journalists. “It’s usually split up over multiple days in multiple periods.”

Hiring an outsider to administer the test could run close to $100 per hour, according to Denekamp.

Meanwhile, Denekamp’s son, Warren, is beginning his senior year of school.

“Without that letter of equivalence, then it would be pretty hard to get a job, of course, earning money,” he said. “The more money you earn, the more you can do.”

‘The most highly regulated state’

Ralph Rodriguez, staff attorney at the Home School Legal Defense Association, has called for Nichols to give a legitimate reason for denying the documentation, legally called “a letter of substantial equivalency.”

“You’re dealing with the family several times throughout the school year,” he said, noting the district must handle seven pieces of homeschool documentation each year in addition to the annual assessment. “You should see by now whether this homeschool program is up to par or not.”

Rodriguez also described the state as placing a high number of regulatory mandates on homeschool families.

“By far, New York is the most highly regulated state in the nation,” he concluded.

Denekamp has filed an appeal with the state’s education department commissioner alongside other parents, which Rodriguez said may be resolved by spring, according to Spectrum News 1.

Homeschool growth despite barriers

As previously reported by Heartlander News, homeschool growth in New York has skyrocketed despite these requirements.

“According to the Empire Center for Public Policy, over the past 10 years, homeschool enrollment has increased by 178%,” Spectrum News 1 wrote. “Last year, there were more than 50,000 homeschoolers across New York state with over 14,000 in New York City.”

Emily D’Vertola, writing for the Albany-based Empire Center for Public Policy think tank, also highlighted the number of legal hoops for homeschool families in the Empire State.

“It is ironic that demand for homeschooling has increased so quickly in New York, a state that presents so many barriers to the practice,” she concluded. “Imagine how many more parents might also make a different choice for their child (homeschooling or otherwise) if they had the power to do so.”