New poll: 43% of likely young voters view Islamic Sharia law positively

The demographic of likely voters between the ages of…

(The Center Square) – Nearly half of likely young voters in the U.S., 43%, view Islamic Sharia law positively, according to a new poll.

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(The Center Square) – Nearly half of likely young voters in the U.S., 43%, view Islamic Sharia law positively, according to a new poll.

The demographic of likely voters between the ages of 18 and 24 hold a different view than the majority of voters polled of all ages, 57%, who hold a negative view.

The poll was conducted by Rasmussen Reports and a nonprofit organization, Our Republic, on Sept. 20. The results were released just a few weeks ahead of the November 3 election.

In response to the findings, outgoing U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said, “Sharia law is incompatible with our Constitution and has no place in America. But it’s on the rise.” That’s why he and U.S. Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, launched the Sharia Free America Caucus, he said.

Roy has introduced several bills related to Sharia law and other Islamic-related issues, which have gone nowhere in Congress, The Center Square reported. Roy, an outspoken opponent of Sharia law, lost his primary in March.

According to the poll, voters were asked, “Sharia is a system of Islamic religious principles and law, derived primarily from the Quran and the teachings and practices of Muhammad, that addresses matters including religious practice, personal conduct, family life, finance, and often civil and criminal law. Do you have a positive or negative opinion about sharia?”

According to the responses, 43% of likely voters between the ages of 18 and 24 hold a positive view. However, they are not alone. Significant percentages of voters under 40 hold positive views of Sharia Law.

They include 39% of voters (between 25 and 29); 36% of voters (between 30 and 35); 22% of voters (between 35 and 39) polled.

When it comes to whether they would support a law requiring public schools to teach students “about the benefits of sharia law,” 76% said they wouldn’t.

When asked “if a majority of people in an American town, city, or state were to want sharia law, would you support a proposal that would allow sharia to become the legal code for all citizens in that town, city, or state?” The majority, 83%, responded no. Only 7 percent said they would support it; 10% said they weren’t sure.

When asked, “What poses a greater threat to America’s future: sharia law or America’s alliance with Israel?” the majority, 43%, said Sharia law; 25% said the U.S.-Israel alliance.

Notably, a plurality of Democrats polled said that the U.S. alliance with Israel poses a greater threat than Sharia law.

When asked, “Which religious ideology poses a greater threat to America’s future: sharia law or traditional Christianity?” 55% said Sharia law. A small minority, 13%, said traditional Christianity.

The poll was conducted among 1,026 likely voters and has a margin of error of 3%. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC, it says.

The findings were released after Sharia law remains a key issue in the largest Republican-led state: Texas. Texas leaders have prioritized combatting Sharia law in the next legislative session and the majority of Republican primary voters voted to ensure it is banned.

Gov. Greg Abbott has taken a series of actions, including directing the Texas Rangers to launch a criminal investigation into Islamic organizations in Texas, including an alleged Sharia tribunal, and state and federal investigations are ongoing, The Center Square reported.

Most recently, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that a Sharia law divorce in Pakistan was not valid in Texas.

(Gareth Davies, Flickr, CC BY 2.0)