New Mexico eyeing second taxpayer-funded abortion clinic 

The state has already approved $10 million for a clinic in…

New Mexico officials are considering creating a second taxpayer-funded reproductive health clinic expected to provide abortions.

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New Mexico officials are considering creating a second taxpayer-funded reproductive health clinic expected to provide abortions.

The state has already approved $10 million for a clinic in northern New Mexico. That’s in addition to the abortion clinic it’s building in Las Cruces, in the southern part of the state.

New Mexico Alliance for Life brought attention to the possible northern clinic, which could be located in Las Vegas, New Mexico, a city of about 13,000 people – not the large city in Nevada.

The pro-life group cited comments from Dr. Christopher Arndt, an interim University of New Mexico health executive, who said the small city “would be the ideal location” for a clinic, according to a Live Action report.

However, the state hasn’t announced Las Vegas as the site yet.

New Mexico’s 2025 capital spending law gives $10 million to the University of New Mexico to build and equip a reproductive health clinic in northern New Mexico. The Legislature’s final project list doesn’t name a city.

New Mexico Alliance for Life said Las Vegas could appeal to abortion supporters because it has two colleges: New Mexico Highlands University and Luna Community College.

“It is no surprise the pro-abortion activists are targeting Las Vegas, New Mexico,” said Elisa Martinez, the group’s executive director.

The group has criticized how lawmakers approved the money and wants state and university officials to release more information about the project.

The other taxpayer-backed clinic is about 280 miles south of Las Vegas.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham joined university officials and pro-abortion groups for its groundbreaking in September 2024.

The University of New Mexico says the 8,000-square-foot facility will provide chemical and surgical abortions, miscarriage care and birth control, among other services.

The university is working on it with the Reproductive Health Care Success Project, which includes Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, Strong Families New Mexico and Bold Futures.

The governor’s office has said the clinic will serve New Mexicans and people traveling from pro-life states such as Texas and Oklahoma.

“Access to reproductive healthcare should be a fundamental human right,” Grisham, a Democrat, said at the groundbreaking. “Once completed, this clinic will stand as a testament to our state’s commitment to reproductive freedom for residents of New Mexico, and also those who travel here from out-of-state in need of this care.”

“Without access to reproductive healthcare, women face life-threatening risks, such as untreated ectopic pregnancies,” she added. “We are here to prevent such tragedies and ensure that every woman has access to the care she needs.”

Together, the Las Cruces project and the planned northern New Mexico clinic represent $20 million in state funding.

Pro-life groups are trying to stop that spending.

As Heartlander reported in April, leaders from 15 organizations formed the Spiritual Defense Coalition in response to the Las Cruces clinic.

The Knights of Columbus helped bring the groups together. Members pledged to work across denominations to oppose abortion and protect unborn life.

New Mexico isn’t the only state spending public money on abortion providers.

New York’s fiscal 2026 budget included $20 million for abortion services, $4 million for abortion training and $5 million for facility upgrades and security, according to the governor’s office.

(Image credit: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=439007)