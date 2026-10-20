Mysterious flyer promoting secret sex-change guides sent to Texas families with fake return address

(The Daily Signal) – An “LGBTQ+ Student Resource Guide” flyer has been sent to Texas families to give tips to minors who are questioning their sexuality while their families are…

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(The Daily Signal) – An “LGBTQ+ Student Resource Guide” flyer has been sent to Texas families to give tips to minors who are questioning their sexuality while their families are not supportive.

The pamphlet opens by telling kids that if they don’t have support, they should “find a safe adult,” whether that be a teacher, counselor, relative, friend’s parent, or youth organization staff member. It also gives resources and websites where minors can talk to people affiliated with transgender organizations.

This was sent to my home. Addressed to the “students” of our family from the “Texas Transgender Student Union.”



It coaches minors on what to do if their parents are not supportive of their “trans” identity and walks them through getting emancipated.



THIS IS EVIL!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lTTy7cz18N — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 19, 2026

The pamphlet also has a section explaining how a child who is 16 or 17 years old can emancipate himself or herself from his or her parents.

On the third page, it teaches minors all about hormones and “gender-affirming care” and provides website resources to learn about the process. It also offers information for traveling out of state to receive services.

The back of the pamphlet includes a “Trans Texas Takeover” tour with a list of Texas stops that the alleged organization plans to make, including McAllen, Lubbock, Amarillo, Austin, Houston, Fort Worth, Dallas, Tyler, San Antonio, and El Paso. The tour link provided directs readers to transtexas.org.

Trans Texas’ Instagram page has the same fall tour dates and locations posted, along with a statement on its page citing both Trans Texas and the Transgender Education Network of Texas.

The alleged organization that sent the flyer claims to be the Texas Transgender Student Union. The envelope in which the pamphlet was sent has a return address: “1611 W. Airport Blvd., Suite 123, Meadows Place, Texas 77477.” However, there appears to be no business linked to that address.

The transtexas.org link provided in the pamphlet claims to be the website of Transgender Education Network of Texas, or TENT. Last week, that organization was accused of sending a mass text messaging campaign directing people to the transtexas.org site, which included a back-to-school resource guide with branding for the Transgender Education Network of Texas.

The guide has since been taken down from the transtexas.org website, and the Transgender Education Network of Texas has posted online that it is aware of the text messages and physical mailers, but they were not “authored, authorized, approved, or distributed by TENT and are not affiliated with [the] organization.”

TENT responded to the Daily Signal’s request for comment about the physical mailers.

“We have been made aware of physical mailers and brochures currently being distributed with branding similar to our own,” the organization said in a statement. “TENT did not author, authorize, approve, or distribute these materials. Any and all materials are not affiliated with our organization and are impersonations.”

The group added: “This comes just days after two texts were sent out impersonating our organization. None of the materials mentioned are from our organization. These instances will not shake our commitment to the dignity and humanity of trans youth, trans Texans, their families, and their loved ones. Trans Texans belong here in Texas, this is our home and we’re not going anywhere.”

At the end of the email received by the Daily Signal, TENT included its mailing address: “116111 W. Airport Blvd. #180, Meadows Place, Texas 77477.” That address is similar to the one listed on the pamphlet, but it appears no such address exists.

(Image credit: X/Sara Gonzalez)