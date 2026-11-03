Subscribe
Subscribe
Public Education

More than 70 Wisconsin school districts ask voters for $1.6 billion in tax increases

(The Center Square) – Voters across Wisconsin are looking at more than $1 billion in potential local tax increases on their ballots today.

Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and voters…

Elmbrook Schools | local ballot measures | property tax increases | school facility funding | school referendums | wisconsin

(The Center Square) – Voters across Wisconsin are looking at more than $1 billion in potential local tax increases on their ballots today.

Voting hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and voters must be in line and remain in line by 8 p.m. to be able to vote.

More than 70 school districts across the state are asking for $1.6 billion in school referendum questions.

Some of those local referendum questions would go toward building new schools, while others would pay for day-to-day operations.

Perhaps the largest school referendum in Wisconsin is in a suburban Milwaukee school district.

The school board in ElmBrook Schools, which covers Elm Grove and Brookfield, would bring in $100 million.

The school says it needs the money to update classrooms, make ADA improvements, and re-work the traffic flow at one middle school.

There is opposition. A group of ElmBrook parents have organized a Vote No coalition.

“Every household in the Elmbrook Schools district will have an extra $700 to put towards groceries, children and grandchildren college funds EVERY single year for the next 20 years!” Sam Huges with the Vote No coalition said. “This $100 million referendum has a true cost much closer to $200 million dollars that we will all have to pay over the next 20 years.”

ElmBrook Schools said the $100 million would be an “investment” in schools that were built as far back as 1958.

“This targeted investment directly aligns with the District’s long-term facility planning effort: building what’s next for the students of tomorrow. By addressing these essential infrastructure needs now, the proposed improvements will ensure safe, functional, and future-ready learning environments for Elmbrook students for the next 40 years,” the school district said in its message to voters.

Today’s 70-plus school referendum questions follow the April election where voters across Wisconsin saw 75 local school questions.

More than 60% of those passed, but there are 16 school districts in Wisconsin that saw their local school question fail in April who are trying again this fall.

(Image credit: Photo: Lorie Shaull / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

Related Posts

Public EducationMilwaukee Public Schools loses $81 million in state aid, board recall goes full steam ahead
By Jillian Schneider
Public EducationTeacher fired for not using student’s trans pronouns wins settlement
By Katelynn Richardson
Public EducationTurning pain into purpose: Young Wisconsin school board member fought school drugs, family trauma – and found faith along the way 
By Adam Wittenberg