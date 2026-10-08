More than 170 candidates sign pledge to remove COVID shots from market

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – One month before the midterms more than 100 candidates running for public office across the country have pledged their commitment to remove the COVID-19 vaccines…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – One month before the midterms more than 100 candidates running for public office across the country have pledged their commitment to remove the COVID-19 vaccines from the market.

Americans for Health Freedom host the pledge on its website, inviting public officials including candidates, elected officials and physicians to sign. According to a list on AHF’s website, 169 elected officials, 170 candidates, and 129 physicians/scientists have signed the pledge as of Oct. 1.

However, AHF founder Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, posted an update to X on Tuesday stating that a total of 178 candidates in midterm races had signed.

“I pledge to call for the COVID shots to be pulled off the market,” the one sentence pledge on AHF’s website reads.

“The COVID shots are not safe and not effective. We ask the people we elect to represent and protect us to take a stand and call for these dangerous modified mRNA products to be pulled off the market,” the text above the pledge states.

The website indicates that signers “are published by name so that constituents, reporters, and colleagues can verify the commitment rather than take it on faith.”

A notable signatory to the pledge is Republican Iowa gubernatorial nominee Zach Lahn, who is endorsed by MAHA Action and has made his support for the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement an integral part of his campaign.

Outgoing Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who lost his primary race, as well as former Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, also signed the pledge — as did a trio of Republican nominees for safe House seats in Texas: Steve Toth, Jace Yarbrough and Jon Bonck. Laurie Buckhout, who is running for a Democratic-held North Carolina U.S. House seat President Donald Trump won by double digits, signed the pledge as well.

A 12 Point “Physician’s Declaration” is also part of the pledge, signed by an international alliance of over 17,000 physicians and medical scientists.

“We declare, and the data confirms that COVID-19 experimental genetic therapy injections must end. All COVID-19 and other modified mRNA ‘vaccines’ must be immediately discontinued. We demand that Covid-19 vaccines be removed from the pediatric vaccine schedule,” the first point of the declaration reads.

AHF previously called for the Trump administration to terminate mRNA injections.

On Sept. 18, AHF issued an open letter to be sent to Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calling for the removal of the mRNA platform from America’s health and medical landscape. The letter is active and accepting signatures, with 1,103 listed signatories at the time of publication.

“As influential leaders within the MAHA and health freedom movements, we are writing to object to policies under your oversight related to the mRNA platform, and to call you to act on our policy goals,” an executive summary of the letter reads. “If you continue to ignore our central issue of removing the mRNA platform, the MAHA and health freedom movements will withdraw their support of you, and you will face the political consequences.”

AHF’s letter comes after the Trump administration has appeared to have pivoted away from removing the COVID vaccine and holding large pharmaceutical companies accountable.

In May, the Daily Caller News Foundation first reported that a poll Trump’s pollster conducted in October 2025 found that 73% of voters expressed concerns with childhood vaccine mandates. However, the poll was never released and the firm that conducted it, Fabrizio Lee, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.