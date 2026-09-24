Activist banned from Mizzou after expressing support for Charlie Kirk assassination; AG investigates student group’s possible terrorism funding 

An attendee has been banned from the University of Missouri after he spoke in favor of violence at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event Wednesday while wearing a bloodied “Freedom” shirt –…

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An attendee has been banned from the University of Missouri after he spoke in favor of violence at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event Wednesday while wearing a bloodied “Freedom” shirt – identical to the shirt Charlie Kirk was wearing when he was assassinated last year.

Pure evil. https://t.co/TJOY0HjKjA — Mizzou Turning Point USA (@TpusaMizzou) September 23, 2026

The individual, who has been identified on social media as Chloe, attended the TPUSA Pick Up the Mic event at Mizzou’s Speakers Circle, despite not being a student at the university.

Chloe began debating TPUSA speaker and former war veteran Shane Winnings about the Second Amendment.

“It is worth it to have a couple gun deaths every couple years in order to keep our Second Amendment right,” Chloe said. “That’s what Charlie Kirk thought too, and he died by his word.”

Winnings responded by saying “murderous people kill people,” not guns.

Meet “Chloe,” the trans Mizzou Democrat that wants to kill Republicans for their speech. https://t.co/Jsa9lQ9rsf pic.twitter.com/7iWy4KfrmL — Brenden Poteet 🇺🇸 (@Poteet05_MIZ) September 24, 2026

“What’s brave is when people believe something and they die for it, and they wouldn’t have changed their opinion,” Winnings said. “That’s called a conviction, and I pray that you find out what that means one day.”

Me: asks questions and engages in respectful conversations



Them: you deserve to die https://t.co/8cOuHShGEZ — Shane Winnings (@ShaneWinnings) September 24, 2026

“You are for people being killed for freedom of speech?” he asked.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Chloe answered.

Mizzou TPUSA denounced Chloe’s support for politically motivated violence on social media.

At today’s Pick Up the Mic event, a deranged leftist student took the microphone while openly mocking the death of Charlie Kirk and ironically justified murder as a punishment for offensive speech.



When asked if they supported “people being killed for the freedom of speech,” The… pic.twitter.com/SRpCNWXsAT — Mizzou Turning Point USA (@TpusaMizzou) September 24, 2026

“Free speech is a privilege that stands as a foundational value to this organization, and it holds true even when the speech is offensive, unpopular, or seditious, but not when it incites violence,” Mizzou TPUSA wrote on X. “We want to be clear: Turning Point Mizzou does not condone violence, threats, or advocating for the killing of individuals because of their speech or beliefs. …

“We pray his heart can be healed.”

Shayne Martin, the school’s director of media relations and public affairs, released the following statement regarding the event:

“We denounce any form of violence, and it is totally unacceptable to wish harm upon a person for exercising their First Amendment rights. This is a very serious matter for which we’ve launched a full investigation. We will hold the individual to account.”

Once the university discovered Chloe isn’t a Mizzou student, it banned the individual from campus and referred the case to the University of Missouri Police Department (MUPD), Columbia Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for further investigation, Martin told Heartlander News in an email.

AG launches investigation into Students for Justice in Palestine

Mizzou is also under scrutiny for potentially funding terrorist groups through a student organization.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway launched an investigation into Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) Wednesday, the same day as the viral TPUSA event. The investigation also includes SJP chapters at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri State University and other schools.

Hanaway said she’s concerned that SJP’s fundraising efforts are possibly funding radical Islamist terrorist groups, according to a press release. Her office “has reason to believe the subjects may have engaged in deception, fraud, false promises, misrepresentation, unfair practices, and the concealment, suppression, or omission of material facts in connection with charitable solicitations.”

“Our office will not tolerate any organization duping Missourians or Missouri students into unknowingly financing radical Islamic terrorism,” she said in the release. “We will use every tool the law allows to expose deceptive fundraising, trace where the money goes, and stop any effort to channel charitable donations to violent or terror-linked actors.

“Missouri will not be exploited as a cash conduit for terrorists in the Middle East.”

SJP leadership reportedly praised and endorsed Hamas’ violence against Israel in the past, the release says, and has used the “Free Palestine” slogan beyond its typical mantra used in protests to instead incite and encourage violence against perceived persecutors.

“We are aware of the Missouri Attorney General’s investigation into the student organization Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine,” Martin wrote in a statement on the school’s behalf. “We take this matter seriously, and if the organization is found in violation of university policy, federal or state laws, we will take appropriate action.”

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Instagram/Shane Winnings)