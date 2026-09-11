(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell’s staff would not tell the Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday whether the senator would return after the August…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell’s staff would not tell the Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday whether the senator would return after the August recess.

McConnell’s staff sent the DCNF an Aug. 6 press release about his rehabilitation and said there was “no additional guidance or announcements” on his health or return. McConnell has not made a public appearance or cast a vote in the Senate since his hospitalization on June 14 after suffering a fall at his residence in Washington, D.C.

Paramedics appeared to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for a “cardiac arrest,” a District Fire and EMS dispatch call showed.

The Senate plans to return from August recess on Monday.

Staffers released two photographs of McConnell in the hospital alongside his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, while the public questioned McConnell’s condition. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso and CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings stated on July 7 that they all spoke to McConnell for about 20 minutes and discussed several issues.

McConnell’s staff sent an email including all of their statements, which suggested a coordinated effort.

The DCNF requested a video interview with McConnell on July 8, to which staff said they would keep the request “on hand.” Staff have yet to follow up on the DCNF’s interview request as of Thursday.

McConnell left the hospital on Aug. 6 and underwent physical therapy.

While married to McConnell, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials appointed Chao to at least four Chinese government positions since 2008, the DCNF exclusive learned. She did not disclose any of the reported Chinese positions during her Senate confirmation hearing in January 2017, which required her to list all positions held within the last ten years.

Chao did not immediately return from her trip to China while McConnell was hospitalized, arguing it did not warrant an immediate return.

McConnell was hospitalized at least three times since 2023 and notably froze while speaking at the podium in July 2023. He announced in February 2025 that he would not seek reelection.