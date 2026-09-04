Missouri Supreme Court blocks Missouri First Map ahead of November election 

The Missouri Supreme Court delivered a bombshell decision late Thursday, blocking the state’s newly drawn congressional map from being used in this November’s election and setting up a swift…

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The Missouri Supreme Court delivered a bombshell decision late Thursday, blocking the state’s newly drawn congressional map from being used in this November’s election and setting up a swift appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court reversed a lower court decision, ordering the secretary of state to place a citizen-led referendum petition on the November general election ballot.

Under the ruling, Missouri must revert to its 2022 congressional district lines for November, sidelining the Republican-drawn Missouri First Map passed during a special session last year.

Missouri voters nominated candidates using the Missouri First Map in our primary election one month ago today. They should be able to elect candidates using this map in November.



We will continue to stand behind the Missouri First Map as the legal process moves forward.… — Governor Mike Kehoe (@GovMikeKehoe) September 4, 2026

President Trump slammed the decision on Truth Social.

“The Missouri Supreme Court just ridiculously ruled in favor of changing the maps back to what they were a long time ago. It’s called, Ancient History,” Trump wrote. “The Election Process, as usual, is being disturbed in America! Missouri must be able to use the map that was in effect just a couple of months ago, in the Primary. This is a Dark Day for ‘Justice’ in Missouri!”

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe said the ruling doesn’t change his belief in the Missouri First Map.

“We are extremely disappointed in today’s decision by unelected judges and their lack of respect for the legislative process,” Kehoe wrote on X. “Holding a primary election under one congressional map and a general election under another is unprecedented and creates uncertainty for Missouri voters.”

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins echoed those concerns, framing the ruling as an attack on the state’s constitutional republic by out-of-state interests.

“Today’s Missouri Supreme Court rulings ignite nothing short of a Constitutional crisis,” Hoskins said. “No court has ever rejected a congressional map that had already been used in an election, as the Missouri First Congressional Map was in the August primary.”

Hoskins vowed he wouldn’t be deterred by the court’s action.

“We may have lost the battle today, but the war to preserve our constitutional republic is far from over,” Hoskins said. “As I’ve said throughout this process, I will not be intimidated, I will not be deterred, I remain steadfast in my fight to defend the United States and Missouri Constitutions. As a fifth-generation Missourian, I will proudly fall on my sword to save this great state from out-of-state special interests and their out-of-state sugar daddies. While NY and CA Democrats rejoice in this ruling, I will not let Missouri become another New York City or Los Angeles on my watch.”

Today's Missouri Supreme Court rulings ignite nothing short of a Constitutional crisis. No court has ever rejected a congressional map that had already been used in an election, as the Missouri First Congressional Map was in the August primary.



We may have lost the battle today,… pic.twitter.com/kG3Z4MV8dh — Secretary of State Denny Hoskins, CPA (@DLHoskins) September 4, 2026

The legal dispute stems from a mid-decade redistricting plan passed by the Missouri General Assembly late last year. Opponents later gathered more than 300,000 signatures to challenge the map at the ballot box. State officials are now racing to secure a federal injunction as the election clock ticks down.

State attorneys have officially requested a stay from the Missouri Supreme Court as a mandatory step before filing an emergency appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.