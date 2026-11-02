Missouri school district backs down after blocking mother over Facebook thumbs-down 

A Missouri school district has promised to protect parents’ free speech rights after blocking a mother on social media for criticizing the hiring of a new principal.

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A Missouri school district has promised to protect parents’ free speech rights after blocking a mother on social media for criticizing the hiring of a new principal.

Kearney School District made the commitment after Liberty Justice Center threatened to sue on behalf of Annie Palmer, a former district educator whose children attend its schools. The district is located 25 miles northeast of Kansas City and has about 3,400 students.

District communications director Ray Weikal blocked Palmer after her Facebook reaction upset the new principal.

In April, the district announced it had hired Ali Stewart to lead Southview Elementary School, effective July 1. The school board unanimously approved the hire.

Stewart previously served as the district’s director of curriculum and instruction. The announcement praised her work.

“She is also adept at fostering positive relationships with students, parents, staff, and colleagues to create a collaborative learning environment,” the district wrote.

Palmer left comments and a thumbs-down reaction. In an email, Weikal said she had used a sad-face reaction.

District employee Tami Thomas told Weikal to remove the reaction because it upset Stewart.

“It was upsetting! Any way you can delete that???” Thomas texted Weikal, as Reason reported.

“I’ll probably ban her from the page for a while,” Weikal replied.

Weikal later told Superintendent Emily Miller that he deleted the Facebook post, reposted it and blocked Palmer.

Palmer asked why she could no longer access the page. Weikal unblocked her Aug. 18.

Blocking was ‘wrong call’

In an email to Miller, Weikal acknowledged, “blocking her over that reaction was a judgment call I made at the time, and in retrospect it was the wrong call.”

Palmer asked what rule allowed him to block her and whether the district routinely blocked people over reactions to its posts.

Last month, Liberty Justice Center attorney Timothy Snowball sent Miller a letter alleging the district had violated Palmer’s First Amendment rights.

Snowball demanded a written promise that staff would not block Palmer or others because of their views. He also sought written rules protecting free speech and training for those who manage the district’s social media accounts.

“A school employee’s personal offense at that opinion does not justify censoring a parent on a government-operated social media page,” the group said.

Snowball warned that the district, which has about 3,400 students, could face a federal civil rights lawsuit if it did not act.

Miller responded last week, promising the district would not ban Palmer or others from its social media accounts over protected speech.

“The district takes its First Amendment responsibilities seriously and values the ability of parents and community members to engage with the district,” Miller wrote.

Miller agreed to begin developing the policies Snowball requested.

“There is no ‘hurt feelings’ exception to the First Amendment,” Snowball said in the group’s announcement.

Liberty Justice Center also represents Allison Roberts, another mother whose lawsuit was previously reported by Heartlander News. Roberts, a Christian mother, sued Portland Public Schools after the district barred her from her children’s school.

Roberts said the district punished her for opposing gender ideology education. The ban prevented her from attending her son’s graduation.

Since then, Portland has agreed to allow Roberts back on school grounds and let her children opt out of LGBT lessons this school year, according to the group’s case update. Her lawsuit is ongoing.