Missouri online extremist charged with child pornography crimes 

An online extremist group member from Missouri was charged Wednesday for receiving and possessing child pornography.

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An online extremist group member from Missouri was charged Wednesday for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Jordan Porter, 23, of Independence, Missouri, has been linked to Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE) organizations similar to the group known as “764,” which is a violent online group that extorts children and coerces them to commit heinous crimes.

Jordan Porter, photo by Recently Booked

NVEs attempt to create social unrest and bring about the downfall of the U.S. government through blackmailing children to engage in horrific acts such as self-mutilation, sexual acts, animal abuse, sexual exploitation of siblings, suicide, murder and more.

“NVEs consist of individuals who engage in criminal conduct within the United States and abroad, in furtherance of political, social, or religious goals that derive primarily from a hatred of society at large and a desire to bring about its collapse by sowing indiscriminate chaos, destruction, and social instability,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri defines.

Porter has a long history of exploiting minors and an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations revealed he has received child pornography on multiple occasions through social media applications. Porter was found to be part of an online group whose communication and content align with NVEs.

Porter has been charged with receipt of child pornography over the internet and possession of child pornography.