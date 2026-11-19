A Missouri man has been sentenced to prison for receiving and distributing more than 14,000 images of child pornography, while three others have been charged with crimes involving…

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A Missouri man has been sentenced to prison for receiving and distributing more than 14,000 images of child pornography, while three others have been charged with crimes involving children.

John Fitzgerald Mullings, 54, of El Dorado Springs, a southwestern Missouri town, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Law enforcement received several reports from MeWe, Dropbox and Snapchat between February 2020 and March 2021 alleging that Mullings was receiving and distributing child pornography.

An investigation of Mullings’ cellphone revealed 678 images and 96 videos of child pornography, some depicting crimes such as rape or the bondage of minors.

In a separate, unrelated investigation, officers executed a search warrant at Mullings’ home in August 2022. The home also served as the office for his business, Steward Wrecker. Officers seized 14 phones, multiple computers, tablets and electronic storage devices, 11 of which contained child pornography.

A forensic investigation discovered more than 5,000 images on one of the tablets, including disturbing scenes involving animals and deceased people. In total, Mullings’ devices contained 14,249 images and 2,054 videos of child pornography.

He also had a copy of a book titled “The Pedophile’s Handbook” on one of his devices.

As a result of the images and videos, Mullings was charged in a superseding indictment with an additional count of receiving and distributing child pornography between March 2021 and August 2022.

The jury deliberated for 27 minutes before finding Mullings guilty on both child pornography counts following a two-day trial.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for one count and an additional five years for the second. He will serve 25 years in prison without parole, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Mullings will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to 31 victims depicted in the pornographic images and videos.

Several other Missouri men charged with crimes against children

Three other Missouri men have been accused of committing crimes against children this week.

Dustin Ray Reed, 32, of Moberly, was charged with one count each of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and using an interstate facility to attempt to entice a minor to engage in prostitution.

Reed contacted someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl through an advertisement for a “female escort” in Warrensburg on Oct. 29.

Reed told the girl, who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer, that he wanted to pay her in exchange for several sexual acts. He was arrested when he arrived at the location where he had arranged to meet her.

If convicted of both charges, Reed faces up to life in prison without parole.

Steven Wolfe Jr., 38, of Belton, was charged in a separate case with three counts related to distributing and possessing child pornography. He is accused of receiving and sending child pornography through a file-sharing program between August 2025 and July 2026.

Wolfe’s case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count if convicted. Two of the charges carry a minimum sentence of five years in prison.

In a third case, Abraham Jaipaul Papabathini, 53, of Kansas City, was charged with four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with minors in India.

Papabathini is the president of Rescuing Lives, a Kansas City nonprofit organization that operates an orphanage for children ages 5 to 16 in Chillakallu, India, and a school in Visakhapatnam, India.

Papabathini traveled to India several times between 2022 and 2024, according to court filings, and is accused of committing criminal sexual acts involving children ages 14 to 17.

The FBI is investigating the case and is encouraging anyone with information about Papabathini engaging in illegal sexual activity to come forward.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit is seeking to identify potential victims of, and witnesses to, criminal sexual activity by Abraham Jaipaul Papabathini. On November 17, 2026, Papabathini was indicted on four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with minors in… pic.twitter.com/Y5ErB97mnZ — FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) November 18, 2026

Papabathini will remain in custody pending the outcome of his case, as ordered by a judge.