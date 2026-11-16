Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe has called on the governor of Illinois to review and strengthen the state’s process for issuing commercial driver’s licenses following a “devastating and entirely…

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Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe has called on the governor of Illinois to review and strengthen the state’s process for issuing commercial driver’s licenses following a “devastating and entirely preventable” tragedy last week in which a mother and two of her young children died in an accident involving an illegal immigrant truck driver.

Eldar Skander, 39, a Ukrainian illegal immigrant who was living in Chicago, allegedly caused a chain-reaction crash in Kansas City last week. Skander was traveling at a high speed and failed to stop for cars stopped in traffic, plowing into them, officials say.

Olga Sorbalo, 35, and two of her children – Luis, 8, and Samir, 4 – died in the crash. The family was visiting Kansas City from Washington and was on its way to the airport when the tragedy occurred. Sorbalo’s husband and third child, who were also in the vehicle at the time, survived the crash.

In his letter to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Kehoe said Skander – who is facing three charges of involuntary manslaughter – received a commercial driver’s license (CDL) from Illinois in March 2025.

Americans deserve to know that the drivers sharing the road with their families are legally authorized to be here and fully qualified to operate heavy commercial equipment safely. In Missouri, we have strict protocols in place to ensure proper verification and highway safety.… pic.twitter.com/bCRQMzZeuF — Governor Mike Kehoe (@GovMikeKehoe) November 13, 2026

Kehoe, a Republican, asked Pritzker, a Democrat, to review Illinois’ licensing procedures and encouraged him to strengthen them to weed out illegal immigrants. He suggested implementing procedures to flag applicants who cannot read or speak English or demonstrate a basic understanding of American traffic laws.

“Because Missouri and Illinois share a border and thousands of miles of interconnected freight corridors, the licensing standards enforced by your state directly impact the safety of families traveling in St. Louis, Kansas City, and every community in between,” Kehoe’s letter states. “When a state fails to vet applicants before handing over the keys to a commercial tractor-trailer, the consequences do not stop at the state line.”

Kehoe had not received a response from Pritzker’s office as of Monday morning, he told Pete Mundo on KCMO Talk Radio.

“You have to take this seriously, people who are here, non-domiciled driving an 80,000-pound rig, which is essentially a weapon that can hurt and has hurt many people, that’s something we need to protect our Missouri drivers, citizens and in this case, visitors, from,” Kehoe said.

Other victims of accidents involving illegal immigrant truck drivers

The Sorbalo family isn’t the first to suffer from an accident involving an illegal immigrant semi-truck driver.

Dalilah Coleman, 5, sustained permanent injuries in a 2024 six-car pileup caused by Partap Singh, an illegal immigrant from India, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Singh was allegedly driving too fast and failed to stop for traffic, similar to Skander in Kansas City.

Singh had obtained his CDL from California, a sanctuary state.

Coleman was in a coma for three weeks and was hospitalized for six months. The accident robbed her of her ability to walk, talk or eat orally. She suffered a broken femur and skull fractures and was diagnosed with diplegic cerebral palsy and global developmental delay.

She will need lifelong therapy, DHS reports.

“People tell us all the time, ‘at least she made it.’ But I lost my daughter that day, I lost the little girl who used to run down the driveway when I pulled up,” Coleman’s father, Marcus Coleman, said.

Along with the Sorbalo family and Coleman, Micah Carter, 25, and his wife, Jennifer Lynn Lower, 24, were also victims of an accident caused by an illegal immigrant truck driver.

Rajinder Kumar, an illegal immigrant from India, allegedly jackknifed his semi-truck across an Oregon highway in 2025, blocking both lanes of traffic. The newlywed couple, who had been married for 16 days, struck the semi. Both Carter and Lower died at the scene.

Kehoe: ‘That’s not politics … that’s a public safety issue’

Although Pritzker’s office hadn’t responded to Kehoe’s letter as of Monday morning, Kehoe said he had received a response from the Illinois Secretary of State, the department responsible for issuing CDLs in the state.

The department accused Kehoe’s letter of being a political move, he revealed.

“It was very disappointing to me,” Kehoe said. “This is not a political move … this involved a family with a death of a young mother and two children. That’s not politics … that’s not a Democrat or Republican issue, that’s a public safety issue.”

The White House, Department of Transportation and House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure worked together to develop Dalilah’s Law, a proposed federal law that would tighten procedures for issuing CDLs.

“When I tuck [Dalilah in] at nighttime, I don’t tuck in a Democrat or a Republican – I tuck in a 7-year-old girl who suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of failed policies here in the United States,” Marcus Coleman said.

According to his letter, Kehoe has directed the Missouri Department of Revenue – the department responsible for issuing CDLs in the state – to follow strict protocols to verify CDL applicants and ensure highway safety as one of several steps to address the issue of illegal immigrant commercial drivers.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, a Democrat, has remained mostly silent on the crash in his city aside from a Thursday interview with Mundo on KCMO Talk Radio.

Mundo asked Lucas how people could look at the fatal crash without concluding that stronger immigration enforcement could have prevented it.

“You know I don’t know that they could conclude that or that they could not conclude that,” Lucas said. “Frankly, I share the frustration that anybody does. It sounds like this is someone who did not need to be in the country.

“It seems like our failure to apprehend this person prior to that point led to very real harm.”

Lucas stated his distaste for the way Immigration and Customs Enforcement has gone about apprehending illegal immigrants and referenced Renee Good and Alex Pretti, two individuals who were killed during confrontations with ICE officers.

“I think that I certainly believe that important enforcement is necessary,” said Lucas, who has discussed possible political runs after his mayoral term expires next year. “There could and should have been better enforcement here. Is it the types of which the Trump Administration was doing ten months ago? I don’t think so. …

“This is a tragedy in every form. We need to find every way to prevent it, and I think that whether you’re right or left we’re all aligned to making sure we do so.”

Heartlander News reached out to Pritzker’s office for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/JB Pritzker)