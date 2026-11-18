Missouri will receive $13.5 million from Torch Electronics under an agreement that keeps the company’s gambling machines out of retail businesses but allows some veterans halls and nonprofit…

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Missouri will receive $13.5 million from Torch Electronics under an agreement that keeps the company’s gambling machines out of retail businesses but allows some veterans halls and nonprofit groups to keep using them for now.

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced the deal this week after her office worked with federal prosecutors in Missouri to settle the case.

The agreement ends civil and criminal investigations into Torch. Neither the company nor its owner, Steven Miltenberger, admitted liability, according to Hanaway’s office.

Torch must pay $4.5 million this week, followed by two more payments of $4.5 million over the next two years, the Missouri Independent reported.

If the company violates the agreement, it faces an additional $6.5 million payment.

The money will help fund Missouri public schools through the state’s Gaming Proceeds for Education Fund, which distributes money to many districts through the Classroom Trust Fund.

Nonprofits can keep machines for now

The agreement allows groups such as Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and Elks clubs to continue earning money from the machines.

Hanaway defended the decision, saying those groups use the proceeds to serve their communities, while business owners keep the profits for themselves.

“We have to use prosecutorial discretion and resources, and we wanted to go after sort of the biggest and the baddest first,” she told KY3.

The machines remain illegal under Missouri law, but prosecutors won’t target qualifying nonprofit groups for now.

Hanaway said businesses cannot evade the agreement by creating nonprofits or setting aside part of a convenience store for the machines. Authorities are investigating reports of such arrangements.

Torch can add qualifying nonprofit locations until Jan. 1, 2027. Hanaway said the company pushed during negotiations to keep its machines in nonprofit locations.

Court ruling rejected Torch’s argument

The agreement follows a federal court ruling that rejected Torch’s claim that its games do not rely on chance.

The machines let players see the result of their next play before spending money. The company argued that this feature should exempt the games from Missouri’s gambling ban.

U.S. District Judge John Ross disagreed in a Feb. 13 ruling. He said the machines still involved chance and players could not see the results of later turns.

The devices “are therefore illegal under Missouri law when played outside a licensed casino,” Ross wrote.

The ruling came in a civil case brought by TNT Amusements, a company that supplies arcade games. A jury had ruled in TNT’s favor on claims of false advertising and unfair competition.

Hanaway’s office announced in April that Torch would suspend operations that month during a joint criminal investigation.

Under the new agreement, Torch still cannot put its machines in stores, but certain nonprofit groups can keep them.

The company could eventually return its machines to stores if lawmakers legalize the games or it wins a court ruling that survives appeal. A law authorizing state-run video lottery games could also allow Torch to operate during a transition to that system.

Missouri lawmakers have debated the machines for years.

A 2022 Center Square story explained how a dispute over video lottery terminals helped stall a sports betting bill. Supporters wanted to use the proceeds to fund veterans homes and schools. Critics opposed expanding gambling in gas stations without clear rules.

Hanaway said her office is pursuing other machine suppliers and has begun talks with some of them.

“From our perspective, there was never anything gray about these machines under federal law,” R. Matthew Price, U.S. attorney for Missouri’s Western District, told ABC17.

(Image credit: Screenshot/YouTube/Fox 2 St. Louis)