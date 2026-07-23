Microsoft stops discriminating against conservatives

(The Daily Signal) – Microsoft has stopped systematically excluding conservative nonprofits from its corporate generosity program, the Daily Signal has learned.

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(The Daily Signal) – Microsoft has stopped systematically excluding conservative nonprofits from its corporate generosity program, the Daily Signal has learned.

The tech giant—the fourth-largest company in the world by market capitalization—has directed its corporate generosity platform, Benevity, to stop relying on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “hate map” to filter out nonprofits. Critics say the SPLC unfairly condemns mainstream conservative and Christian nonprofits by putting them on this map with chapters of the Ku Klux Klan. The SPLC maintains that these nonprofits vilify people typically for their immutable characteristics.

“Microsoft’s decision is a major victory against ideological blacklisting in employee gift-matching programs and an important win for conservative and religious organizations,” Tim Schwarzenberger, director of corporate engagement at Inspire Investing, told the Daily Signal in a statement Tuesday.

According to a report exclusively provided first to the Daily Signal, Microsoft disclosed the move away from the SPLC in response to a shareholder proposal.

Inspire Investing, a Christian financial adviser that focuses on “Biblically Responsible Investing,” had filed a shareholder proposal asking Microsoft to evaluate the risks associated with excluding religious organizations from its employee gift-matching program and the use of third-party ideological screening.

“During engagement, Microsoft confirmed that it had removed the SPLC filter from its Benevity platform in late 2025,” the report states. “As a result, otherwise eligible IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) organizations are no longer subject to that additional ideological screening within Microsoft’s employee gift-matching program.”