Meta appears to steer ‘Ceuta’ searches to warning statement, resources for moving to ‘new country’

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Meta told its users to “be careful” and offered them “migration info” when they searched for the name of an area where a mass migration crisis taking…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Meta told its users to “be careful” and offered them “migration info” when they searched for the name of an area where a mass migration crisis taking place, according to multiple screenshots posted to X.

The big tech company’s social media platforms displayed a warning statement when users searched the applications for terms related to mass immigration and Spain’s migration crisis in its Ceuta territory bordering Morocco, Remix News reported Monday. While Meta rejected claims that its platforms offered to help “move people illegally” across borders, critics at the Center for Immigration Studies, a think tank that favors immigration restriction, and NumbersUSA, an immigration-control advocacy group, argue the company is facilitating mass migration with this warning system.

“Be careful when searching for migration info,” Instagram and Facebook warn users who search the term “Ceuta” on the platforms. Users are then redirected to more information on migration, where a statement reads, “Help is available if you want to move to a new country.”

“Offering or helping to move people illegally across international borders is not allowed on our platforms, and we enforce against it,” a Meta spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The prompt warns people away from illegal migration and traffickers and points them toward lawful, legitimate resources.”

Meta platforms’ Help Center is intended as a safety measure to protect vulnerable people and promote legal, “regular” migration, according to its website.

Critics argue these warning messages should raise much more concern about the company’s role in directing migration efforts.

“When a platform with billions of users decides which sources people encounter at the moment they are researching migration, it is no longer merely providing a neutral search function. It is helping determine what information is available to potential migrants,” a spokesperson for the Center for Immigration Studies told the DCNF. “Given the documented role of the U.N.-NGO [United Nations non-governmental organization] network in facilitating migration, that deserves considerably more scrutiny than it is getting.”

The migration crisis in Ceuta is ongoing, and some critics believe social media platforms should be held to more scrutiny.

“The concern for Washington policymakers should be social media platforms driving people toward an asylum still riddled with loopholes – the same loopholes that fueled the 2021-2025 border crisis,” Jeremy Beck, Co-President of NumbersUSA told the DCNF. “None of them have been permanently closed”

Beck further advocated for Congress to take action and pass legislation to fix the migration crisis in the U.S. He referenced President Donald Trump’s Secure Border Act in the House and the Stopping Border Surges Act proposed by Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah in the Senate as measures to solve the problem.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) each did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

The Migration Policy Institute and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) did not comment before the DCNF’s deadline.

The warning messages gained public attention in a Sunday X post by Fox News congressional correspondent Bill Melugin.

“Meta has a new message warning you to ‘be careful’ when you search for mass migration related news like Ceuta on Instagram, which includes a ‘get migration info’ button that offers ‘help with moving to a new country,’” Melugin said in his post.

He added that users are redirected to a United Nations asylum-seeker help page and the UN International Organization for Migration’s MigApp.

The app is advertised as “empowering migrants,” according to the UN IOM’s website. “Irregular and unsafe migration often is a result of lack of awareness about the risks and the preparation of the travel … MigApp is IOM’s downloadable app which serves as a one-stop-shop where migrants can access current, reliable, and practical information throughout their migration process,” the website reads.

In a follow-up post, Melugin shared the entirety of Meta’s Help Center migration guide.

Thousands of Moroccan migrants remain in Ceuta as of Aug. 6, according to Ceuta’s mayor-president Juan Jesús Viva, BBC reported. This includes over 1,000 minors, who are stuck in Ceuta and unable to be deported, according to Reuters.