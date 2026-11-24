Good Friday could become a school day in Brookline, Massachusetts, after the School Committee considered dropping it and several other religious and cultural holidays from the district’s 2027-28…

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Good Friday could become a school day in Brookline, Massachusetts, after the School Committee considered dropping it and several other religious and cultural holidays from the district’s 2027-28 calendar.

One option would close schools only on state and federal holidays, removing Good Friday, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Eid al-Fitr and Lunar New Year from the district’s list of designated days off. Another option would keep them. The Boston-area district, which has about 7,000 students, has not voted on a calendar.

This school year, three of those five observances fall on weekdays when the district is scheduled to close. Students had Yom Kippur off and will also get Eid al-Fitr and Good Friday off. Rosh Hashanah fell on a weekend, and Lunar New Year will fall on a Saturday.

Under either proposal, students would still get Christmas Day off because it is a state and federal holiday. They would also get Oct. 11, 2027, off: Yom Kippur falls on Columbus Day that year.

If Brookline holds classes on Good Friday, parents could still keep their children home. The district excuses absences for religious observance, and Massachusetts law generally requires schools to let students make up work missed for a religious holiday without penalty or additional cost.

Some Massachusetts districts have already scheduled classes for Good Friday, March 26, 2027. Malden and North Middlesex have full school days planned, while Brockton has an early dismissal.

“Although the schools are open, excused absence is available in observance of religious holidays,” Malden’s calendar says.

Waltham considered a similar proposal Nov. 18. A motion to hold classes on Good Friday, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur died for lack of a second. The committee voted to keep the days off amid staffing concerns, Townbrief reported.

Brookline has considered changing its holiday calendar before. In 2024, its School Committee asked town lawyers whether it could close schools for Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday.

The lawyers said the district generally closed on days when “absences by staff and students impact the ability to conduct class.” They urged the committee to consider how a closure would affect students’ learning.

Around that time, School Committee member Jesse Hefter proposed removing several religious holidays from the calendar.

“My goal was to maximize days of instruction while allowing students and their families to observe their religious holidays as they require,” he wrote in a newsletter.

Sarah Barr and Emily Jaffe, then co-chairs of Brookline’s Special Education Parent Advisory Council, also argued for fewer school closures. They said irregular days off create childcare problems for parents.

“How are working families supposed to plan for so many irregular days?” they wrote in an essay published in September.

Superintendent Bella Wong, meanwhile, recommends keeping the religious and cultural holidays. She also wants to start the school year before Labor Day if the teachers’ union agrees.

Wong said Brookline would likely face staffing problems if schools opened on Good Friday, Citizen Portal reported.

That happened in Medford, Massachusetts, earlier this year. The district planned to hold classes on Good Friday, April 3, but canceled school because too many staff members called out. It added a day in June to make up for the closure.

Brookline has until the end of February to approve its 2027-28 calendar.

Heartlander News reported in 2025 that Austin, Texas, public schools faced criticism for scheduling classes on Good Friday in 2026 while planning a holiday earlier that week honoring labor leaders Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta. The district said it did not want two closures in the same week. After allegations of sexual abuse against Chavez emerged, Austin renamed the March 31 observance Dolores Huerta Day.

Austin will give students Good Friday off in the 2026-27 school year. Other districts also stopped honoring Chavez by name after Huerta said he had sexually assaulted her and other women and girls came forward with allegations.