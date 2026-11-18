(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Former Democratic Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola defeated Republican Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan Tuesday after recruiting another Republican candidate with the same name to…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Former Democratic Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola defeated Republican Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan Tuesday after recruiting another Republican candidate with the same name to boost her chances, The Associated Press reported.

Aides with Peltola’s campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) worked to recruit candidates to run as Republicans to take votes away from Sullivan, which prompted a candidate with the same name to join the race, The New York Times first reported. Alaska’s open voting system made this scheme possible because candidates can claim any party affiliation on the ballot without party vetting.

Former schoolteacher Dan J. Sullivan joined in May just three days before the June 1 deadline. Democratic strategist Amber Lee authored a press release announcing the other Sullivan’s candidacy, metadata reviewed by the DCNF showed.

The DSCC introduced a veteran Democratic operative named Jerid Kurtz to former Peltola campaign manager Elisa Rios and former chief of staff Anton McParland, according to the Times. Kurtz reportedly spoke on the phone with a Peltola campaign aide to say he had just arrived in Petersburg, where the other Sullivan lives.

Peltola visited the other Sullivan’s hometown on May 28, days before he filed to launch his candidacy, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher informed Sullivan in an Aug. 26 letter that his declaration of candidacy “was not filed in order to declare an actual good-faith candidacy,” but rather to confuse voters into voting for the wrong Sullivan. After Sullivan appealed the ruling, Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews ruled he could remain on the ballot for the state’s primary.

The Alaska Supreme Court overturned that ruling in a June 30 decision and allowed the other Sullivan to be on the ballot. The DSCC and Peltola’s campaign celebrated the high court’s decision, according to the Times.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit to block Alaska’s Senate results if the incumbent senator loses. U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason, an Obama-appointed judge, blocked the lawsuit Sunday, arguing that the DOJ failed to explain what authority it brought the charges under and how the alleged fraud could be addressed.

The DOJ issued at least three dozen subpoenas Thursday as part of its investigation into Peltola’s alleged scheme.

The other Sullivan changed his party affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated eight days before the general election. Former Democratic Alaska Senate candidate David Leslie told the Times that Kurtz urged him to drop out of the race after advancing to the general election, according to the Times. Kurtz allegedly told Leslie he was “proud” of his decision to leave the race in a text message.

Sullivan and Peltola were neck-and-neck after Alaska voters soured on the incumbent senator and Trump, according to Data for Progress. Voters overwhelmingly disapproved of Trump’s handling of the Iran war and the economy as the prices of gas, food and other goods remained high.

President Donald Trump won Alaska in 2024 by a 54.5% to 41.4% margin and Sullivan won his 2020 race by 12.7 points.

(Photo credit: Screenshot, Mary Peltola website)