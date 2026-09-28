Marcy Kaptur at odds with both sides over record on trans issues

(The Daily Signal) – In what looks to be one of Ohio’s most hotly contested races, a vulnerable Democratic incumbent is taking heat from both sides over her record on trans issues. Last week,…

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(The Daily Signal) – In what looks to be one of Ohio’s most hotly contested races, a vulnerable Democratic incumbent is taking heat from both sides over her record on trans issues. Last week, Lucas County Democrats publicly called out Rep. Marcy Kaptur, of Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, for an ad touting her vote on the issue.

Lucas County Democrats shared on their Facebook page their call to the congresswoman regarding campaign ads they claim contain “hurtful language and references to ‘trans ideology.’”

The Lucas County Democratic Party is calling on Marcy Kaptur to take down her ad touting her vote against "transgender ideology in schools."



"This is the type of harmful ad we expect from Derek Merrin and the Republicans." pic.twitter.com/Dh0ZS7vLvD — Andrew Tobias (@AndrewJTobias) September 22, 2026

“This is the type of harmful ad we expect from Derek Merrin and the Republicans. We are disappointed and ashamed that the Kaptur campaign stooped to their level by using this incredibly dangerous anti-trans rhetoric,” the statement continued, referring to Kaptur’s opponent.

“I voted with Republicans to keep transgender ideology out of our schools because parents know what’s best for their kids, and boys should not play in girls’ sports. Don’t let them change the subject,” Kaptur said in the ad.

The statement from Lucas County Democrats was noticed by Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou, who stressed to the Daily Signal how much this highlights a need for change.

“Marcy Kaptur has been in office for four decades and being rebuked by her own party shows you the chaos associated with that campaign. She’s been in DC for far too long and it’s time for a change,” he said.

Triantafilou also posted on X in a post mentioning his previous role as Hamilton County GOP chairman, which he used to speak about the “stunning development” from Lucas County Democrats and how he “can’t imagine undermining our candidate,” especially one so vulnerable. “Memo to Lucas Democratic leadership: This is not your job. Chaos abounds in the Democratic Party,” his post added.

This is a stunning development. I was @HamCoGOP chairman for 15 years and can’t imagine undermining our candidate, who is fighting for their political life just 41 days before an election, especially on something as universally unpopular as boys playing in girls’ sports. It’s one… https://t.co/zkARr9rJtz — Alex Triantafilou 🇺🇸🐘🇺🇸 (@ChairmanAlex) September 22, 2026

The Kaptur campaign defended the congresswoman’s record in a statement to the Daily Signal.

“Marcy supports parents having more insight into their children’s education. That’s why she set the record straight on her vote with Republicans to give parents more say in the classroom. And it’s why she believes parents, coaches, and local sports associations—not politicians in Washington—should set the rules in their communities to ensure girls’ sports stay fair,” said Kylie Blitzer, Kaptur campaign spokesperson.

“Derek Merrin is desperate to change the subject from the affordability crisis because his record of helping powerful corporations rig the system against hardworking Ohioans contributed to it. Marcy is focused on lowering costs and standing up to special interests using their money and influence to tilt the playing field in their favor,” Blitzer continued.

The statement from Lucas County Democrats also raised other issues while using Kaptur’s language in the ad about “chang[ing] the subject.”

“Right now EVERY Ohioan is feeling the pain at the gas pump, in their electric bills and at the grocery store, all thanks to Merrin, Trump, and the Republican Party,” the statement continued.

Lucas County Democrats are still “confident” that Kaptur will win reelection, but attributed that her record.

The Facebook post from Lucas County Democrats also made reference to “gerrymandered districts,” Ohio last year redrew its maps in a unanimously agreed-upon and bipartisan plan. Unlike other states, Ohio was court-ordered to redraw their congressional maps for 2026.

The 9th Congressional District was redrawn to an R+11 district, and the race is considered a “toss-up.” Merrin lost to Kaptur by 0.7% in 2024 under the old maps, and won May’s primary for a rematch against the congresswoman.

Lucas County Democrats did not respond to Daily Signal’s request for comment.

Whether or not it’s “chang[ing] the subject,” Republicans have not given up on the issue.

“Her record clearly shows that she is lying when she says she does not want men in girls’ sports. For 43 years, Marcy has been able to talk out of both sides of her mouth to get elected, and now she is feeling the ground shifting beneath her. Northwest Ohio voters see through Marcy Kaptur and her lies,” Michael Stwarka, Merrin campaign spokesperson, told the Daily Signal.



“The facts show that Marcy has repeatedly voted to allow biological men to compete against girls in sports. She voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act twice, and she is a six-time co-sponsor of the Equality Act, which would allow biological men to compete against female athletes and access women’s locker rooms and bathrooms,” he continued, adding, “Northwest Ohio deserves better representation that reflects their values. Allowing men to compete in women’s sports most certainly does not.”

Merrin also shared an article from Ohio.News about Kaptur’s record.

Kaptur Lying is par for the course – anything to hold onto her power, title, and money. 🤥 https://t.co/Xx8MzijNEd — Derek Merrin (@DerekMerrin) September 23, 2026

The Congressional Leadership Fund highlighted coverage from Punchbowl News about how Democrats have addressed the issue.

NOTE: Dems aren’t choosing to “hit back” on the trans issue — they're LYING about it.@RepMarcyKaptur won’t keep trans ideology “out of our schools” because she has supported letting boys play against girls for 12 years, cosponsoring the Equality Act SIX times. pic.twitter.com/MELGX9SQJ7 — Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC) September 22, 2026

(Photo credit: Screenshot/X/Marcy Kaptur)