Mamdani announces city-run grocery stores will offer 30% discount. Critics say it will crush local businesses.

(The Daily Signal) – New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Monday that a “core basket of everyday groceries will be 30 percent cheaper at the five new municipal grocery…

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(The Daily Signal) – New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Monday that a “core basket of everyday groceries will be 30 percent cheaper at the five new municipal grocery stores.”

On Monday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave more details on how his city-run grocery stores will work. Mamdani announced that a core basket of everyday groceries will be 30 percent cheaper. More: https://t.co/IlzQM1xtou pic.twitter.com/3UNTiLDesJ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) July 27, 2026

Mamdani’s stated goal is to open city-owned grocery stores in each of New York City’s five boroughs. The 30% discount at the stores would apply to customers of every income level and would not be “fluctuating week to week as is the case at private grocers,” according to a release accompanying the press conference.

Mamdani’s office noted that the basket of goods “will include all fresh produce, meat and seafood, along with roughly 20 additional categories of pantry staples, dairy and refrigerated goods.”

The press release said that the mandated cost reduction would cut New Yorkers’ average grocery bills by 15%, or about $1,000 a year. It added that these stores are essential to making the city more affordable for families who “struggle to afford food.”

“Every week, New Yorkers walk into a grocery store hoping the prices haven’t gone up again,” Mamdani said at the press conference. “A trip to the grocery store shouldn’t spell dread for New Yorkers. That’s why we are guaranteeing a 30% discount on the most common and most critical groceries for families across the five boroughs — including eggs, milk, chicken and fresh fruits and vegetables. In a city that’s defined by unpredictability, you deserve stability — no matter what aisle you’re in.”

The Daily Signal reached out to the mayor’s office about the specifics of the discount, but did not receive a response by publication time.

Mamdani also announced that his administration was looking for “qualified grocers or firms to serve as operators” of the new stores, which would be subsidized by the government.

The government-owned grocery store policy has been panned by critics who said it would drain the city budget, hurt local businesses, and ultimately create shortages of certain goods.

“Grocery stores operate with 1-2% profit margins already so taxpayers will have to subsidize 30% discounts on groceries,” CNBC anchor Sara Eisen wrote on X. “It also threatens to shut down local markets and bodegas (and reduce access to food), because they have to compete with the city stores, while also paying commercial rent and earning profits.”

Peter St. Onge, an economist at The Heritage Foundation, wrote on X that if the government-owned stores set their prices 30% below retail value then the city would lose “at least 28 cents on the dollar.”

These “below-cost stores will steal enough market share that real groceries abandon the city,” he wrote, but at some point “taxpayers will get tired of the money hole and slash subsidies.” .

The mayor announced in April that the first of the municipal stores would open in East Harlem with a price tag of $30 million. According to The New York Times, this was half of the money he requested in his budget to pay for the five stores. Another store has been announced for Hunts Point in the Bronx with a projected opening in 2027.

Mamdani’s office wrote that they are also looking to “identify potential locations for future stores in Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island.”