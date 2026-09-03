Lawmakers want to fund Dolly Parton reading initiative at 100%

(The Center Square) – Tennessee could pick up the local funding for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, according to a proposal by state House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Hixson Republican…

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(The Center Square) – Tennessee could pick up the local funding for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, according to a proposal by state House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Hixson Republican Sen. Bo Watson.

The Imagination Library provides free books to children from birth to age 5. Parton, who died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80, started the program in her native Sevier County in 1995. It has spread throughout the U.S. and into four other countries.

“The state currently puts in around $14.5 million, but doesn’t all go directly to Imagination Library – some also goes to the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation as well, and they also work with Imagination Library,” said Connor Grady, a spokesman for Sexton’s office, in an email to The Center Square. “Funding Imagination Library at 100% would probably be around $10 million-$15 million but can vary based on participation in the program.”

Tennessee has the funds to pay for the program, according to a release from Sexton’s office. The allocation would be included in the state budget.

“There is no better way to honor her extraordinary legacy than to ensure every single Tennessee child in every county, and in every community, continues to have access to the Imagination Library for years to come,” Sexton said in a statement.

Other state lawmakers are backing efforts to honor the late country singer. Gov. Bill Lee said he is working with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority to rename the airport after Parton.

The renaming will be discussed at the authority’s Sept. 17 meeting, according to Lee’s office. Lawmakers considered a 2025 bill to rename the airport after President Donald Trump. At the time, it was estimated in legislative hearings that the renaming process would cost the state $10 million.

State Sen. Jessie Seal, R-New Tazewell, is proposing a bill to honor Parton each year on Sept. 25. Parton starred in the 1980 movie “9 to 5.”

“While every day is a fitting day to honor Dolly, ‘9 to 5 Day’ will give Tennesseans an opportunity each year to set aside a little extra time to listen to one of her most iconic songs and reflect on the once-in-a-century legend,” Seal said.

The 2027 session of the General Assembly begins on Jan. 12.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Dolly Parton)