Lawmakers demand UAW explain John Deere contract vote, citing concerns of ‘compromising’ election process

(The Daily Signal) – Two congressional lawmakers sent a letter to the president of the United Auto Workers Friday demanding an explanation for the union’s approach toward an Aug. 23 vote on a…

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(The Daily Signal) – Two congressional lawmakers sent a letter to the president of the United Auto Workers Friday demanding an explanation for the union’s approach toward an Aug. 23 vote on a potential John Deere contract continuation.

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Michigan, and Rep. Rick Allen, R-Georgia, addressed the letter to UAW President Shawn Fain. Walberg chairs the Committee on Education and Workforce, and Allen chairs the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions.

The letter states the lawmakers’ intentions to analyze whether “the voting process provided transparency and accountability.”

The committee received multiple reports that workers struggled to vote due to challenging voting hours and locations. In addition, UAW leaders failed to inform members of vote results.

The legislators are seeking documentation explaining how the vote was carried out, ballots were tabulated, and results were announced.

Walberg commented on ensuring voting integrity for union members, telling the Daily Signal, “Union members deserve to have their voices heard and should have confidence that their votes are accurately counted and reported.”

“Unfortunately, we’ve heard concerns about union leaders compromising those voting processes by selecting inconvenient hours and inconvenient polling locations that could discourage participation,” he said.

In the letter to Fain, Walberg and Allen said, “This inquiry does not concern whether UAW members should have accepted or rejected John Deere’s proposal. Rather, the Committee seeks to ensure that when union members exercise that choice, they have a fair opportunity to participate and can have confidence that their votes are accurately counted and reported.”

It adds, “John Deere proposed extending the current collective bargaining agreement, scheduled to expire in October 2027, through 2029.”

However, on Aug. 23, the union announced that members rejected the extension.

In their letter, the lawmakers noted that UAW’s constitution provides for membership ratification “and expressly allows alternative procedures approved by a UAW Regional Director to encourage greater participation.” The preamble to that constitution “calls for transparency, democratic participation, and communication by elected union leaders.”

Walberg and Allen noted that the National Labor Relations Act grants an exclusive bargaining representative the “authority to represent all employees in a bargaining unit.” Additionally, the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act of 1959 “protects union members’ equal rights to vote in union elections or referendums, subject to reasonable constitutional and bylaw provisions.”

The committee has requested detailed voting records, including how many people voted, vote tallies, and communications relating to decisions that failed to disclose results.

The letter notes that the efforts build on the committee’s “ongoing oversight of UAW accountability and transparency toward its rank-and-file members,” and that the documentation UAW provides will help Congress determine if further amendments to the National Labor Relations Act and Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act are necessary.

“The Committee is committed to getting answers and ensuring transparency for rank-and-file union members,” Walberg told the Daily Signal.

The committee requested that the documentation be provided by Nov. 13 to determine whether additional action is justified.

(Featured image: UAW President Shawn Fain; Image credit: Screenshot/YouTube/UAW)