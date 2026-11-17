The National Education Association and its affiliates funneled nearly $8 million toward ballot measures in three states – Alaska, Arizona and Washington – a watchdog report found.

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The National Education Association and its affiliates funneled nearly $8 million toward ballot measures in three states – Alaska, Arizona and Washington – a watchdog report found.

A report from Defending Education uncovered documents indicating the NEA – the nation’s largest teachers union, with three million members – spent millions targeting ballot measures relating to school choice and women’s sports.

Internal documents noted that unions may “spend unlimited amounts from their general treasuries on ballot measures” and that the group is providing “‘strategic and financial assistance’ to defeat unfriendly ballot measures.”

The report further found that the NEA was attempting to “thwart anti-union legislation” and was tracking “‘attacks’ from right-wing and education reform groups,” including State Policy Network and Right-to-Work.

According to Defending Education, the NEA and its Arizona affiliate contributed $7,075,438.33 toward the Protect Education, Accountability Now PAC “to run an anti-school choice campaign.” The PAC “appears to be run and operated by the president of an NEA local affiliate – Kyrene Education Association,” the report noted.

The Arizona Education Association also contributed $75,000 to a PAC that opposed Proposition 318, a measure aimed at protecting private spaces and sports based on biological sex. The measure was ultimately approved by voters.

The NEA Advocacy Fund also contributed $250,000 toward opposing a ballot measure in Alaska to repeal the state’s top-four ranked-choice voting system – a measure that was defeated.

“In Washington state, the committee No Hate in WA State, which has spent over $4M in 2026 attempting to defeat Ballot Measures IL26-001 and IL26-638, received $391,491.62 in contributions from the Washington Education Association,” the report noted. The two ballot measures included one that attempted to restore parental rights in schools related to medical records and education materials, which was defeated by voters. Another, which passed, is aimed at requiring sex verification for female sports.

The report follows another recent analysis that found the NEA has spent more than $547 million on political activity in the past decade.

The NEA did not return a request for comment from Heartlander News.

(Image credit: Screenshot/Instagram/Arizona Education Association)