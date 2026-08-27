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‘Lake America’: Trump signs order on Lake Ontario name change

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America, following similar rebranding logic he earlier applied to the Gulf of America.

“If you think about…

executive order | ontario | trump | trump admin

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America, following similar rebranding logic he earlier applied to the Gulf of America.

“If you think about it, we have a gulf and we have a lake,” Trump said. “Now, all we need is an ocean.”

The move was threatened by Trump in the ongoing trade war with Canada, as reported by Heartlander News.

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