Lady A’s Hillary Scott vividly remembers the night she began writing her latest song, a lullaby about God’s providence and protection and trusting Him to watch over her children while she…

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Lady A’s Hillary Scott vividly remembers the night she began writing her latest song, a lullaby about God’s providence and protection and trusting Him to watch over her children while she sleeps.

She was sitting in the rocker in her daughter’s nursery, holding 1-year-old Selah close and singing words she felt God had laid on her heart.

Over the next few nights, she filled in the rest of the lyrics, building the song around a prayer of surrender. “Tonight, Lord, I surrender my children to Your care,” the chorus declares.

Still, she had no plans to release it.

“As a mom who sings a lot … sometimes I’ll sing hymns over her before bed,” Scott told Heartlander News. “The Lord truly – I mean – He downloaded these words to me.”

But Scott began to wonder whether the song could help other parents. One night, she recorded a simple version while rocking Selah to sleep as her husband strummed the guitar off camera. The video drew more than 3 million views, prompting moms and dads to urge her to record it in a studio.

Scott eventually did just that, releasing the song in September as Mama’s Lullaby. She watched in awe as it touched people around the world. Unable to find a babysitter, she brought Selah into the studio and wore her as she sang.

A prayer born from a mother’s worries

Scott remembers crying the first time she sang the song to Selah.

“I knew I was onto the right lyric when I would get this lump in my throat – like, I couldn’t finish singing it – it was just so true,” Scott said.

The opening lines capture a familiar moment for parents of children of any age, when their minds turn to everything beyond their control: “When the sun goes down and it’s time to sleep; that’s when my mind starts wandering; to all the things I can’t control.”

“All my girls would be sound asleep and peaceful, and I would just be laying there worrying about all of these ‘what ifs,’ and it was like my sleep was just really not in a great place,” Scott said. “And this song just became such a prayer to pray over myself.”

The song expresses Scott’s trust that God watches over her children throughout the night, even while she sleeps.

“It came from the deepest parts of my heart as a mom. The nights are very vulnerable,” Scott told Heartlander News. “The nights are hard, and not just because maybe you have a baby that doesn’t sleep, but it’s: ‘I’m gonna trust, Lord, that You are gonna protect us while we sleep, and I’m gonna trust that You never sleep – because you don’t.’

“And so the song is truly this surrender of our children to His care when we are asleep,” she said.

Scott was overwhelmed by the response from fans.

“It was just meant to be. I shared [it] with other moms and other parents that are walking through what it’s like to be mamas and daddies.”

Parents of grown children told Scott the words resonated with them, too.

“The parents with adult kids are saying, ‘My children are 38 and 41, and these words are honestly more true than when they were infants.’”

Parenthood, Scott added, has taught her about the boundless love of God. She has four children, all daughters.

“The way that I love my girls,” she said in a moment of reflection, “doesn’t come close to how He loves us.”

(Image credit: Annie Loughead, Courtesy of HST Entertainment LLC)