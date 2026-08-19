Kentucky teacher, band director arrested on 17 counts of first-degree sexual abuse

A Kentucky school district has suspended one of its teachers after his arrest in relation to a child sex abuse investigation, according to recent reports.

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A Kentucky school district has suspended one of its teachers after his arrest in relation to a child sex abuse investigation, according to recent reports.

“Adam McRay, 34, faces 17 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and was indicted on August 6,” the local ABC affiliate reported of the teacher, who was also the Marion County Public Schools band director since 2024.

The district, which is based in Lebanon and enrolls approximately 3,000 students, is cooperating with Child Protective Services and law enforcement as they investigate, the article noted.

“Students in the marching band, of which McRay was the band director, will still have the opportunity to play. MCPS says an assistant band director is overseeing the program for the time being.”

Allegations of possible sexual contact date back to May with the Lebanon Police Department reaching out to the Kentucky State Police, according to the news outlet. Additional charges could be filed in other counties as the investigation continues.

‘Our schools must protect America’s children’

The arrest comes during a time of heightened scrutiny over adult sexual predators in K-12 schools nationwide.

The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced new guidance to federally funded institutions in July of “legal obligations to safeguard children and appropriately respond to incidents of sexual misconduct.”

“Our schools must protect America’s children,” said Department of Education (ED) Secretary Linda McMahon in a statement. “Parents should never have to wonder whether their kids’ school employs and protects sexual predators.”

In addition, the OCR has launched 20 “directed investigations” into U.S. school districts, citing the 2023-24 Civil Rights Data Collection suggesting these districts “might not be addressing staff on student sexual misconduct appropriately.”

McMahon chastised certain schools for allowing an environment of “institutional silence and complacency” where sexual predators could take advantage of students despite previous offenses.

“Such silence is not only a moral failure but also violates federal law designed to protect our most defenseless class of citizens – our children,” she concluded in a letter to educational institutions. “Teachers’ unions’ demonstrated commitment to shield their members from disciplinary action for gross misconduct cannot trump basic moral and legal responsibilities to students and families.”

Meanwhile, states such as Texas are proposing stronger penalties for educators and school staffers convicted of crimes against students.

During a recent campaign event, Gov. Greg Abbott touted his proposal to increase criminal sentences to a minimum of 10 years in prison for anyone convicted of improper relationships with students, according to The Center Square.

“Every child in Texas deserves to walk into school ready to learn and grow, not afraid that someone could prey upon them,” said House Speaker Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, at the event.

“To the survivors: we hear you, we see you, and what happened to you should never have happened. We must do better. The Texas House looks forward to partnering with Gov. Abbott next session to turn these initiatives into action and make sure no other child suffers what you have suffered.”