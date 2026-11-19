A central Kentucky school district is reassuring the community of its commitment to student safety as a former teacher faces charges of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.

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A central Kentucky school district is reassuring the community of its commitment to student safety as a former teacher faces charges of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.

Police arrested Jordan Royalty, a 32-year-old teacher at Conkwright Elementary School in Clark County, on Oct. 27 after reviewing videos that reportedly showed her dragging a student with autism across the floor at least twice.

The arrest citation described Royalty pulling the 5-year-old child by the wrist while his body skidded across a classroom doorway and into the hallway during an incident on Oct. 8, according to Gray Media’s WKYT.

A second video, recorded nearly two weeks later, reportedly showed her dragging the student by his arms and wrist into the school’s front office.

Royalty allegedly dragged the child from underneath a table in the doorway by his ankle. The student hit a table leg and split his lip, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Royalty is scheduled to be arraigned in Clark District Court on Dec. 21. She posted a $10,000 bond on Oct. 29, WKYT reported.

Cooperating with law enforcement

Clark County Public Schools, which enrolls about 5,200 students, has fully cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation, Superintendent Dustin Howard said in a statement. He added that the “employee in question” is no longer employed by the district.

“I cannot comment on confidential matters involving students or personnel,” he noted, “but the District is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all students.”

Meanwhile, a second former district employee was accused of causing a crash while driving under the influence of alcohol on Nov. 9, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Susan Becraft, 59, had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.171, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to the article. She had not worked for the district since mid-October, Howard said.

As previously reported by Heartlander News, students with special needs face an increased risk of physical abuse and bullying in schools.

In one recent example, a Maine district was sued after a mother accused it of failing to follow required safety protocols for its special education technicians.

A technician, Benjamin Conroy, was later convicted of sexually exploiting the mother’s daughter, who had autism, and sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2023. He died in federal prison in October 2024.

(Image credit: Screenshot/Clark County Schools)