(The Daily Signal) – As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton prepares to leave office, he has dropped a lawsuit against the Council on American-Islamic Relations that sought to ban the organization…

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(The Daily Signal) – As Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton prepares to leave office, he has dropped a lawsuit against the Council on American-Islamic Relations that sought to ban the organization in the state.

On Monday, The Texas Tribune reported that state records showed Paxton had dropped the lawsuit in a notice of nonsuit, effectively ending the case before a judge could rule.

The lawsuit, filed in February 2026, asked a judge in Collin County to declare CAIR a foreign terrorist organization and prohibit it from operating in the state.

Paxton sued the Islamic organization after Gov. Greg Abbott formally designated CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations in the state.

CAIR was accused of working with the Muslim Brotherhood and attempting to “usurp governmental power and establish dominion through Sharia law.”

The Austin director of CAIR-Texas, Shaimaa Zayan, told Bloomberg Law on Tuesday that the lawsuit dismissal is a “huge relief.”

“CAIR-Texas faced a huge injustice and continued to operate despite the threats,” Zayan said. “We are looking forward to a new chapter in Texas, hopefully where civic life will be flourishing and every voice will be heard in Texas.”

While some have been upset with Paxton dropping the lawsuit, Republican Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, who has been urging legislators to combat Sharia law, told the Daily Signal that his Republican colleagues’ inaction is responsible for the potential end of the designation.

“I have been calling for a year for a special session so the Legislature could legislatively codify CAIR’s terrorist designation. So, the people most responsible for CAIR losing the terrorist designation are my supposedly Republican colleagues, almost all of whom have refused to support a special session, preferring inaction and acquiescence to the leftists,” Harrison said. “When these designations end, it’s because of weak Republicans. Pathetic. Texas needs elected Republicans who know how to lead.”

Additionally, Sam Westrop, a senior fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation and director of Islamist Watch at the Middle East Forum, told the Daily Signal that the state designation seemed to be a valuable tool but should be aimed at “distinct, close-knit networks operating under an irrefutable and current terror-hierarchy.”

“The seemingly short-lived CAIR designation is not a total loss. It did prove that state designations are a valuable tool in the fight against ideological extremism,” Westrop said. “Following the CAIR designation, a dozen mosques in both Dallas and Houston refused to work with the Islamist group, citing the state designation as the reason. In other words, state designations may give Muslim institutions the opportunity and breathing space to reject Islamist influence over their communities.”

Westrop added: “If the opportunity to designate becomes an option once again, we should also take a moment to consider whether or not CAIR was really the best target for a state designation in the first place. CAIR is certainly a radical organization, but evidence of its terror ties are decades old, and many of its branches have strayed ideologically from their Muslim Brotherhood roots.

“If policymakers remain keen to tackle the so-called global Muslim Brotherhood, then the more important target is the Muslim American Society, a powerful national group established by the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood as its chief U.S. counterpart. The Muslim American Society, which openly uses the recruitment and indoctrination tactics of the Egyptian Brotherhood, operates multiple institutions across Texas, including mosques, schools, and seminaries, where it is working to radicalize the next generations of Muslim youth.”

Investigative journalist Lara Logan said that Paxton dropped the lawsuit to “protect Texans.”

“This is 100 percent correct,” Logan wrote on X. “Paxton is taking a hit because leaving these cases open will allow the incoming team to make settlements that are counter to the interests of the people of Texas.”

“Do not be led by ravings on social media. Whatever you may think of him, the man is taking a bullet to protect Texans,” she added.

Democrat Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa said she plans to reverse Abbott’s foreign terrorist organization designation, telling The Washington Post in an interview that the designation was an example of public safety resources being used for purposes other than public safety.

“We have to use public safety measures for public safety,” Hinojosa told The Washington Post.

Though Texas’ designation may soon be voided, President Donald Trump told a reporter with The Center Square that he is considering expanding federal terrorist designations to both the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR.