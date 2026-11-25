​(The Sentinel) – The Shawnee Mission Board of Education has authorized Superintendent Dr. Michael Schumacher to meet with the Education Law Center (ELC), a New Jersey-based public education…

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​(The Sentinel) – The Shawnee Mission Board of Education has authorized Superintendent Dr. Michael Schumacher to meet with the Education Law Center (ELC), a New Jersey-based public education advocacy non-profit, with the intention of suing the federal government over the Education Freedom Tax Credit(EFTC). The EFTC will offer tax credits of up to $1,700 for individuals and $3,400 for couples for donations that provide students with scholarship options for public or private schools. The donations will be made to Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs), which will award the scholarships, and the program is scheduled to begin operations on January 1, 2027.

Kansas is among 31 states opting into the program, passed as part of the “Big Beautiful Bill” last year. Kansas’ participation came after the legislature overrode Governor Laura Kelly’s 2026 veto of the legislative proposal. The state has a similar program, with a state tax credit equal to 75% of an SGO contribution, to award scholarships to qualifying students to attend the school of their choice.

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon praised legislative approval of the EFTC last year:

“Education freedom is the key to unlocking opportunity and success for our next generation of students. The Education Freedom Tax Credit, the largest expansion of school choice in history, will supercharge those opportunities for millions of children. I am profoundly grateful to President Trump and our partners at Treasury for ensuring that every child has access to the education they need, not one limited by ZIP code, family income, or government-imposed barriers.”

Shawnee Mission issued the following statement on its website following a recent school board meeting authorizing Dr. Schumacher to engage the ELC:

Following the executive session the Board of Education voted unanimously to direct the Superintendent to engage with the Education Law Center regarding the district’s participation in a potential lawsuit challenging the Federal Scholarship Tax Credit Program. The representation would be pro-bono (sic) at no cost to the district.

We reached out to the district’s spokesperson, Jake Potter, questioning Shawnee Mission’s opposition to a voluntary individual contribution for a federal tax credit that will not diminish its financial support from the State of Kansas. Potter did not respond, but told the Johnson County Post:

“This program is a voucher program that is projected to siphon billions of federal tax dollars to benefit private, parochial and homeschools.”

To be clear, the EFTC is not a voucher program, and it has no impact on federal funding of public schools.

Dave Trabert, CEO of Kansas Policy Institute and The Sentinel, commented on the irony of Shawnee Mission’s action:

“This action again demonstrates that the Shawnee Mission school board is not focused on improving student outcomes. The EFTC scholarships can be used for supplemental services for public school students as well as private schools. And isn’t it ironic for a school board that arguably refuses to comply with state laws designed to improve outcomes — at-risk funding and building needs assessments — to consider taking this action.”