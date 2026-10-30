Kansas judge upholds mail-in ballot signature matching law days before midterm elections

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(The Sentinel) – A Shawnee County judge upheld a state law requiring mail-in ballot signatures to match county records just days before the midterm elections.

First reported in the Sunflower State Journal, Judge Teresa Watson ruled that the four plaintiffs in the case, The League of Women Voters in Kansas, Loud Light, the Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, and the Lois Curtis Center, lacked the standing to bring the suit against Secretary of State Scott Schwab over a 2021 Kansas law.

The quartet argued the law set no standard for matching signatures, could disenfranchise those unable to hire a handwriting expert to verify the signatures came from the same person, and would deny them a chance to correct the issue.

Watson further ruled even if the plaintiffs had standing, their legal challenge would fail on its merits.

The Kansas Supreme Court reviewed the law in 2023 and found the legislature had made a “valid effort” to ascertain whether a Kansas resident is entitled to the right to vote. But the court sent the question of the signature verification requirement back to the district court to determine whether the law complied with the constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process.

Judge Watson determined the state had met its burden of proof that there was no disparity in how signatures would be matched across the state, writing in her 80-page decision:

Plaintiffs failed at trial to demonstrate standing to pursue their attack on the SVR (signature verification requirement). As a threshold matter, it requires dismissal of this case. But even if at least one Plaintiff had standing to sue, the claims would fail on the merits. The SVR achieves reasonable uniformity on objective standards, and it provides voters reasonable notice of a questioned signature and a meaningful opportunity to cure before their ballots are rejected. Plaintiffs have simply not demonstrated that K.S.A. 25-1124(h) or K.A.R. 7-36-9 violate their rights to equal protection or due process under the Kansas Constitution.

This case is dismissed because Plaintiffs lack standing to sue. In the alternative, this Court would enter judgment in favor of Defendants on the merits of the equal protection and due process claims. Plaintiffs’ request for a permanent injunction is denied; this terminates the litigation in favor of Defendants.