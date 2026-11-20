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Kansas parents have spent years fighting for their kids’ safety online, often with little help. This summer, Attorney General Kris Kobach and a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from 47 states secured a landmark $17.1 billion settlement holding Meta accountable for the damage Instagram and Facebook have caused our children.

Beyond the monetary settlement, Meta will have to set a default two-hour daily limit for teens, which only a parent can lift, and block teen access from midnight to 6 a.m. It must limit notifications during school hours and alert teens during long stretches of scrolling. Parents will get new tools to see who their kids are talking to, and Meta must improve how it checks users’ ages, with independent auditors to ensure it fulfills its obligations.

Kansas parents waited a long time for that kind of result. Lawmakers in Topeka should protect it, and that starts with rejecting the App Store Accountability Act when it returns next session. Its backers have already promised to bring it back, and a legislative special committee on protecting children online recently met in Topeka. This year’s version, Senate Bill 372, passed the Senate 34 to 6 and was pushed through maneuver after maneuver until the House voted it down 69 to 55. It would have required app stores to verify the age of every Kansan who downloads an app and to collect parental consent for every download by a minor. The bill would have moved the job of checking ages off the apps and onto the app stores.

Meta has a clear stake in that shift, and it has worked to keep its fingerprints off the fight. Bloomberg reported last year that Meta helps fund the Digital Childhood Alliance, the group pushing app store age verification bills in statehouses across the country. When a Louisiana state senator asked the alliance’s executive director which tech companies fund it, she said, “I don’t feel comfortable with answering these questions.” She eventually admitted the group takes tech money but refused to name the companies. That same group testified in support of the Kansas bill. Meta promised in its settlement to check kids’ ages, and a group it funds came to Topeka to argue the app stores should do it instead.

Ultimately, the bill hands social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram a way out. Meta just agreed to pay $17.1 billion over harm to kids. Kansas shouldn’t write it a defense for the next round. The Zuckerberg-backed proposal asks more of Kansas families than it does of his own platforms. A parent’s phone would light up every time a child wants a new app, from a homework helper to a game a friend recommended. Adults would have to verify their own ages too, putting more sensitive data about every Kansan who owns a phone in more places.

There is a better way forward, and our lawmakers do not have to look far to find it. The Parents Over Platforms Act, from Kansas’s own U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, gives every part of the app ecosystem a real job. App stores ask for a user’s age at setup and share that signal with developers when families agree. Developers must keep kids away from adult content, get parental consent for age-gated features, and stop targeting minors with ads. Apps can ask only for the minimum information needed to comply, and they can’t share or repurpose a child’s age data. That framework would work just as well in Topeka.

A shared model puts the heaviest load on the apps that design the experience. It gives parents tools that work across their child’s phone without making every Kansan hand over more personal data. It also keeps the obligations Meta accepted in its settlement squarely on Meta. Parents, not social media, should decide whether their family’s information gets shared, with which apps, and for what purpose.

Kansas has shown it will stand up to Big Tech. In September, the state secured a $10 million settlement with Roblox to strengthen child safety and tools for parents. Lawmakers should build on that record.

(Image credit: Facebook Meta Company Logo, Anthony Quintano, Flickr, CC BY 2.0, https://www.flickr.com/photos/quintanomedia/52320065287)