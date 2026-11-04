Kansas county pilots Moms for Liberty’s AI tool to scan school board agendas for DEI, curriculum changes

(The Sentinel) – The national organization of Moms for Liberty (M4L) has developed an Artificial Intelligence program designed to detect Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) content in some…

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(The Sentinel) – The national organization of Moms for Liberty (M4L) has developed an Artificial Intelligence program designed to detect Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) content in some 13,000 school board agendas nationwide, and the M4L chapter in Johnson County is among those volunteering for pilot projects of the technology.

Called M4L AWARE, which stands for Agenda Watch, Alert, Response, and Engage, the program scans school board agendas every 12 hours for issues including DEI, gender policies, curriculum changes, and Title IX, according to the parental rights organization.

M4L CEO Tina Descovich says the technology promises to give parents a “heads-up” prior to school board meetings deciding district policy:

“The Biden Administration targeted our parents for showing up to school board meetings, but we were just getting started. Wait and see what happens when parents receive timely information about what is being discussed at their school board meetings.”

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The technology is designed so that when the system flags a high-priority item, it sends local Moms for Liberty chapters a plain-language summary and a ready-to-share alert designed to help parents organize before a school board meeting.

Descovich adds M4L AWARE will save parents time and be a more efficient watchdog on school board agendas:

“Moms for Liberty is harnessing AI to increase the oversight of school boards across the nation, empowering parents like never before. For five years, we’ve asked parents to show up at school board meetings, and they have. The problem is that it’s incredibly time-consuming to sift through thousands of pages in agendas each week, and school districts count on that.”

Locally, JOCO Chapter Chair Erika Sheets says the program will help parents be more engaged in their kids’ schools:

“Our Johnson County chapter is utilizing the M4L AWARE school board alert tool quite successfully. Our chapter volunteered to be part of the testing pilot program.

“This tool will help parents & community members in Kansas and across the nation demystify what school boards are doing, how decisions are made, where & how taxpayer dollars are prioritized and generally make it much easier to be knowledgeable and engaged regarding your public school district.”

“There are absolutely districts still utilizing DEI in JoCo and likely around the state,” Sheets added.