Kansas City rapper pleads guilty to illegal weapon possession 

SleazyWorld Go, whose real name is Joseph…

A Kansas City, Kansas, rapper has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after posting images of himself with guns.

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A Kansas City, Kansas, rapper has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon after posting images of himself with guns.

SleazyWorld Go, whose real name is Joseph Isaac, 28, was convicted of armed robbery, a felony, in Michigan in 2016, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from owning firearms.

Law enforcement began investigating Isaac after photos on social media showed him holding guns. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) followed Isaac in October 2022 and saw him park, get out of his vehicle and retrieve a firearm. Law enforcement found a pistol in the vehicle later that day.

Isaac was charged with knowingly possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Isaac’s music frequently references guns and violence, with songs titled Pass Me the Glock, Pass Me the Drac and Glock Crazy.

His most recent album, I Want Blood, has multiple lyrics that mention guns and violence.

A federal jury found Isaac guilty of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in March, and he was scheduled to be sentenced June 30. Isaac appealed the ruling in August, according to XXL Magazine, and was granted a new trial.

However, Isaac pleaded guilty last week to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26, 2027.