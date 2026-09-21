Kansas City pro-life event to discuss historical defense of life from ancient Rome to today 

Parkville Women’s Clinic is hosting a mini-symposium, The Silent Thread, on the historical defense of unborn life Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at Northland Christian School in Kansas…

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Parkville Women’s Clinic is hosting a mini-symposium, The Silent Thread, on the historical defense of unborn life Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. at Northland Christian School in Kansas City.

“Parkville Women’s Clinic is hosting The Silent Thread to educate our community through more than 2,000 years of history surrounding the value of unborn life,” Director of Communications Hailey Campbell told Heartlander News in an email. “At the heart of this event is a desire to remind people of the inherent value and significance of every human life, including life in the womb. We want attendees to understand that every child has worth and that the way a culture views its most vulnerable lives has lasting significance.”

Campbell said she is expecting approximately 60-80 attendees. Guests will hear from speaker Sam Elliott, deputy solicitor general of the Florida attorney general. Elliott helped secure the defeat of Florida’s abortion amendment in 2024. He will explain where America currently stands on the issue of abortion and encourage pro-lifers to continue to defend life and persuade others.

“Looking at history gives important context to conversations we are still having today,” Campbell said. “The Silent Thread traces how cultures throughout history have viewed unborn life and shows how those ideas have continued to influence our society. Our hope is that understanding the historical context helps people think more deeply about the issues in front of them today.”

The evening will consider the historical reality of infanticide, showing how the debate over the value of unborn life did not begin in 1973 America with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, the case that legalized abortion in the states. Nor did the defense of life end with the overturning of Roe in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in 2022, according to the event’s page.

“This presentation celebrates the role of everyday Christians in building cultures of life throughout history, tracing an invisible strand that connects the men and women of faith who defeated abortion and infanticide in the Roman Empire, embedded preborn children’s right to life in our state and federal constitutions, and continue the fight today,” the website states.

Guests can register at this link for next week’s planned one-hour event.

The page also offers Missouri voters information about the November midterm ballot, especially regarding Amendment 3, which would overturn the legalization of abortion up to 24 weeks as well as prohibit gender procedures for minors.

“We also want people to see that conversations about abortion and the value of life are not new,” Campbell said. “With Amendment 3 coming before Missouri voters, we hope to provide historical context and information that helps people make an informed decision when they vote. Beyond the ballot, we want attendees to leave knowing there are practical ways to get involved with local organizations and clinics that share a commitment to valuing and supporting life.”

