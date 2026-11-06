Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice files for bankruptcy with more than $3 million in debt 

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed for bankruptcy, reporting more than $3 million in debt, largely due to lawsuits.

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Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed for bankruptcy, reporting more than $3 million in debt, largely due to lawsuits.

Rice, 26, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy Wednesday in federal court, reporting more than $3.45 million in debt. More than $2.1 million of that debt stems from lawsuits against him, ESPN reported.

Rice has been sued by several people over his involvement in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas in 2024. His ex-girlfriend has also sued him, alleging that he assaulted her between 2023 and 2025.

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice files for bankruptcy with more than $3.45 million in debt, and even his $160,000 Super Bowl ring is listed as collateral.



The 26-year-old says roughly $2.1 million of his debt stems from lawsuits, including legal battles tied to a 2024 high-speed… pic.twitter.com/H307ejG0P9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 6, 2026

Court documents show Rice owes nearly $1 million to his largest creditor as part of a 2025 settlement related to the car crash, ESPN reported. Rice is disputing $700,000 in claims related to the crash and $200,000 in claims related to the lawsuit involving his ex-girlfriend.

Rice, who broke the Chiefs’ rookie record for receiving touchdowns in 2023 and set an NFL rookie postseason record with 26 catches during Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVIII run, is in the final year of a four-year, $6.5 million contract. He is expected to earn more than $1.5 million in base salary in 2026.

Rice has played in only five games this season because of an injury, recording 20 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs have lost their last two games, against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, but have a chance for redemption this weekend when they play the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern. Rice was taken off of the injured list and practiced without limitations Thursday.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Instagram/Rashee Rice)