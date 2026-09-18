Kansas City area to celebrate festivals, Hallmarket this weekend 

With fall right around the corner, the Kansas City area is going to be packed with free festivals and celebrations this weekend.

Share



With fall right around the corner, the Kansas City area is going to be packed with free festivals and celebrations this weekend.

Kansas City Day of Hope

Local churches and ministries are banding together to bring help, encouragement and hope to the Kansas City community Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Park, 3409 E. 31st St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Day of Hope visitors can enjoy food, groceries, haircuts and more – all of which are free – at the event, along with a community resource fair to help attendees get connected with resources near them. There will also be a kids zone for children to enjoy, family portraits and a prayer tent.

“Whether you need a little extra help right now or simply want to spend the day with your community, there’s a place for you here,” the event’s Facebook page says. “No cost. No strings attached. Just practical help, a welcoming community, and hope.”

Hallmarket

The Hallmarket Art Festival will showcase Hallmark employees’ artwork Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crown Center.

Attendees can enjoy the free and family-friendly event to explore the personal artwork created by current and previous Hallmark employees with the ability to interact with the artists. Live music, food and drink vendors, hands-on activities and more will also be at the event.

Artist map courtesy of Hallmark

Tonganoxie Author & Book Market

The Tonganoxie Public Library in Kansas is hosting its first author and book market Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring several visiting authors and vendors.

The Raven Book Store and Curbside Chapters will participate in the event along with 14 authors, two food trucks and 15 vendors offering live plants, soaps, sweet treats and more.

Visitors can also participate in a raffle, mini book magnet-making, charm keychain-collecting activities and more.

The authors scheduled to appear at the market are:

Sarah Edgerton

Amanda Sellet

Bianca Miller

Cindy L. Sell

A.D. Childers

Ray Morgan

Bryan Welch

Reck Well/M.J. Douglas

J.R. Boles

Paul Lamb

Chelan David

Morgan Schmidt

Amber Logan

Debbie Gassert

Camp Leavenworth Festival, 5K

Leavenworth, Kansas, will celebrate its Camp Festival Friday and Saturday, bringing live music, fireworks, outdoor adventures and more to the area.

Visitors can enjoy vendors, food trucks and shopping at the camp-themed festival with free entry Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Leavenworth Landing Park.

Fireworks will shoot off Friday around 8 p.m., and a 5K run and walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Admission for adults participating in the 5K costs $35, which includes a race shirt, while kids are free. Each finisher will receive a medal, and awards will be given to the top runners in every age group of 10-year increments. Top female and male finishers running with a stroller will also receive a prize.

The race will begin and finish at Choctaw and S Second Street, and packet pickup is available Friday at Ten Penny Restaurant between 4 and 7 p.m. Late registration is available at the race starting area Saturday morning.

Fall Fun Festival

Downtown Blue Springs, Missouri, is celebrating its 57th annual Fall Fun Festival from Friday to Sunday.

The festival will have several vendors offering food, drinks, crafts, jewelry, commercial products and more. A youth market will exhibit even more goods from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Along with the market, visitors can enjoy live music and carnival games, which cost $1 per ticket or $30 for a wristband that lasts four hours. The festival parade will be Saturday at 10 a.m. and will veer off its usual course to go around Main Street due to construction.

Festival admission is free, and attendees can park at paid parking lots or find street parking nearby. Handicap parking is available at the community garden and City Hall parking lots, and a free shuttle will be running back and forth from these lots Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Handicap parking will also be available for the parade at the St. John LaLande and First Christian Church parking lots.

The festival hours are:

Friday from noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Deaf Cultural Festival

The 11th annual Deaf Cultural Festival will be celebrated at the Nelson-Atkins Museum Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivalgoers can learn about deaf culture and American Sign Language through short films and artmaking and can get connected with local resources through resource booths.

Several short films and workshops are scheduled for the celebration. Admission and all activities are free, but participants are encouraged to pre-register.

(Photo credit: Screenshot/Facebook/Camp Leavenworth)