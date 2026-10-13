Kansas child one of dozens sexually exploited by California man  

A California man has pleaded guilty to convincing a Kansas child, one of dozens of children the man victimized worldwide, to create visual depictions of themselves engaging in sexually explicit…

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A California man has pleaded guilty to convincing a Kansas child, one of dozens of children the man victimized worldwide, to create visual depictions of themselves engaging in sexually explicit activity.

Adrian Gutierrez, 22, of Ontario, California, used multiple social media platforms to contact children inappropriately – 21 of whom have been identified across 18 states – between May 2023 and October 2024, federal officials said. Many other victims, including some in other countries, could not be identified.

“The lessons of ‘stranger danger’ also apply to the internet,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Kriegshauser said in a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas. “While Mr. Gutierrez mostly targeted children between the ages of 10 and 12, his victims were as young as 9 years old.”

Gutierrez lied about his identity and told his victims he was around the same age as them. During live video calls, he would convince the children to engage in sexually explicit conduct, according to the release.

“We encourage parents to talk to their children about internet safety and explain to them that not everyone is who they say they are or the age they claim, particularly online,” Kriegshauser said.

Gutierrez has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor involving a child residing in Kansas. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2027.