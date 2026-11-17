A federal judge has upheld an Ohio school board’s decision to require a high school teacher to remove a classroom poster displaying a transgender Pride flag, ruling that the teacher put it up as…

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A federal judge has upheld an Ohio school board’s decision to require a high school teacher to remove a classroom poster displaying a transgender Pride flag, ruling that the teacher put it up as part of his job and that the board could regulate the display without violating his First Amendment rights.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland ruled that Little Miami High School teacher George McIntyre displayed the poster in the course of his official duties. The board therefore had authority to control that speech, the judge said.

“As McIntyre displayed the Poster pursuant to his official duties, his expression constituted unprotected employee speech,” McFarland wrote.

The judge did not address whether the board correctly classified the poster as sexuality content under Ohio law.

The poster read “Hate Has No Home Here” and showed five hands holding hearts with various symbols, including the American flag, a peace sign, the rainbow Pride flag and the transgender Pride flag.

McIntyre teaches American history and Advanced Placement European history in the Little Miami Local School District, which is located northeast of Cincinnati and has about 5,800 students. He said the poster reminded students to respect all their classmates, regardless of their views.

The dispute began in September 2025, when school board President David Wallace visited McIntyre’s classroom and photographed the poster. Wallace later asked Superintendent Regina Morgan to have it removed.

Morgan reviewed the display but reached a different conclusion. According to the court’s account, she believed its primary purpose was not to teach students about sexual concepts or gender ideology.

Ohio law and the school board’s decision

Ohio’s Parents’ Bill of Rights law, which took effect in April 2025, requires schools to let parents review instructional materials containing sexuality content. Parents may request an alternative assignment for their children.

The law covers classroom images and instruction about sexual concepts or gender ideology. It excludes incidental references outside formal lessons or presentations on those topics.

In February, the Little Miami school board voted 4-1 to classify the poster as sexuality content under district policy and require its removal.

Wallace, Mandy Bullock, Diane Horvath and Dan Smith voted in favor of the motion. Wayne Siebert voted against it.

Bullock said she liked the poster’s wording but objected to its symbols.

“But once you add the symbols, that shouldn’t be in a classroom setting,” she said, according to a meeting transcript filed in court.

Siebert warned that the board’s decision could lead to lawsuits. Morgan also told board members that McIntyre had used the display to encourage respect, not to teach students about the symbols.

The board later said its policy did not ban any flag or viewpoint. Rather, it said the poster could not remain without first following the rules for parental notice, review and opting out.

Judge rules on teacher’s First Amendment claim

McIntyre sued the district and Wallace in April. McFarland ruled in favor of both defendants and closed the district court case.

The judge said McIntyre’s authority to use the classroom walls came from his teaching position. The board could oversee those displays even if he did not use them for formal instruction.

Wallace and Bullock praised the ruling.

“Our Board will keep parents informed about what their children are taught,” they said in a joint statement.

McIntyre filed an appeal last week.

“We think there are significant free speech issues presented here,” McIntyre’s attorney, Joshua Engel, said.