Judge upholds Hoskins’ decision to block redistricting referendum, ‘Amendment 6’ from Missouri ballot

A Cole County Judge has upheld two decisions by Hoskins to block measures from the November ballot….

Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins is keeping his courtroom winning streak alive.

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Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins is keeping his courtroom winning streak alive.

A Cole County Judge has upheld two decisions by Hoskins to block measures from the November ballot. The rulings by Judge Daniel Green stop a voter referendum on congressional redistricting and a constitutional amendment designed to protect citizen initiatives.

Hoskins rejected a petition with thousands of signatures seeking to force a November referendum on the Missouri First map. He argued the Missouri Constitution doesn’t allow a referendum on congressional redistricting.

Green agreed with Hoskins in a 37-page decision. He ruled the referendum power doesn’t apply to the state constitution and would violate the U.S. Constitution.

The judge also agreed with Hoskins’ decision to reject Initiative Petition 2026-106, which supporters called Amendment 6.

“This Court finds that the Secretary acted within his authority in rejecting Initiative 2026-106 for violating Article I, Section 3 of the Missouri Constitution,” Green wrote in his order.

Another big win today. Amendment 6 would have blocked the General Assembly and future voters from revisiting stuff passed in citizen petitions. Today’s majority cannot prevent tomorrow’s majority from reconsidering the laws they live under. That’s democracy! Congrats to… https://t.co/G5XyKyBBMd — Louis Capozzi (@CitizenCapozzi) August 19, 2026

“Another big win today,” Solicitor General Louis Capozzi said on X. “Amendment 6 would have blocked the General Assembly and future voters from revisiting stuff passed in citizen petitions. Today’s majority cannot prevent tomorrow’s majority from reconsidering the laws they live under. That’s democracy!”

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway praised the decision as a victory for democracy. She said the proposal would permanently prevent laws and constitutional amendments from being reconsidered by the people.

Hoskins released a video of himself celebrating the rulings while wearing his signature red jacket and holding a baseball bat.

“Like I’ve said before, any Tom, Dick, or Harry can file a lawsuit, and most certainly they and their out-of-state sugar daddies are filing lawsuits,” Hoskins said. “I’m continuing on my winning streak. I’m continuing to bat 1000.”

Supporters of the measures are promising to appeal the rulings, setting the stage for a possible Missouri Supreme Court showdown. The state’s highest court faces a Sept. 8 deadline for action affecting the November ballot.