Judge orders Iowa to allow Satanic Temple holiday event at state Capitol 

The judge issued the ruling despite state officials’ concerns…

A federal judge ordered Iowa on Monday to let the Satanic Temple host a holiday event at the state Capitol in Des Moines.

Share



A federal judge ordered Iowa on Monday to let the Satanic Temple host a holiday event at the state Capitol in Des Moines.

The judge issued the ruling despite state officials’ concerns about protecting children.

Chief U.S. District Judge Stephanie M. Rose gave Iowa Department of Administrative Services Director Mark Campbell one week to approve the group’s Capitol rotunda event next month.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office will appeal the ruling.

“Families with young children visit the Capitol regularly, especially over the holiday season,” spokeswoman Jen Green said.

Green said the state rejected the event because it is not suitable for young children. She said Bird’s office “will immediately appeal today’s decision.”

The Satanic Temple will hold a Krampus costume contest. In European folklore, Krampus is a frightening figure who punishes misbehaving children. The group will also offer carols and activities aimed at children, such as coloring pages and ornament-making.

State officials worry the costumes could scare children and that people might use costume props as weapons.

Two years ago, Gov. Kim Reynolds defended the state’s decision to block the event.

“This satanic event, which specifically targets children, is harmful to minors and so it was denied,” she told Iowa Public Radio.

Last year, former department Director Adam Steen defended the state’s denial.

“No more marketing to children,” he told Radio Iowa. “No more trying to get them to create satanic symbols, sing satanic hymns, partake in satanic rituals.”

The judge rejected the state’s rationale for blocking the event, saying the Satanic Temple would likely prevail on its free speech claim.

Rose, a Barack Obama appointee, said fears about costumes scaring children were not “a permissible basis for excluding speech,” according to the Associated Press. She also said concerns about props “cannot justify denying the entire event.”

The ruling allows the state to screen props people bring into the Capitol.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and other lawyers filed the lawsuit in August. They sued on the Satanic Temple’s behalf after state officials rejected its holiday event requests in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The ACLU says the state cannot permit Christmas and Hanukkah events while denying the Satanic Temple.

“This was always going to be a family-friendly event,” Satanic Temple attorney Matt Kezhaya said in a statement. “We are pleased to announce that the event will proceed as applied.”

The Iowa congregation also sparked controversy at an Ottumwa City Council meeting last month.

Satanic Temple of Iowa member Matt Dalbey opened the Oct. 6 meeting with a prayer that ended, “It is done. Hail Satan,” as Heartlander News reported.

New Life Center Pastor Rick Bick said the prayer cursed Ottumwa and told councilors to reverse it.

Councilor Cara Galloway asked him to wait for public comment.

“It needs to be done now,” Bick replied.

Mayor Benjamin Foote called for a moment of silence before the council resumed its work.

In 2023, the Iowa group put a display featuring the goat-headed figure Baphomet in the state Capitol. A Mississippi man later destroyed it.

The current lawsuit seeks damages and a permanent order barring future denials.