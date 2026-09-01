JD Vance warns El-Sayed, Democrats don’t fight for Americans

(The Daily Signal) – At a Monday rally in Michigan, Vice President JD Vance warned that Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed represents an “evil” taking over the Democrat party…

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(The Daily Signal) – At a Monday rally in Michigan, Vice President JD Vance warned that Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed represents an “evil” taking over the Democrat party that seeks to divide Americans.

Vance was in Michigan campaigning on behalf of the Republican nominee, former Rep. Mike Rogers, telling the crowd that El-Sayed is a symptom of a much larger disease infecting Democrat party politics.

“I realized that there’s something about El-Sayed that is very, very evil and on the rise in the United States of America today,” the vice president said. “It’s people who see themselves not as citizens of a common nation, fighting for every single person, whether they’re Jewish or Christian, whether they’re white or black or brown, but see themselves as fighting for one group at the expense of others.”

“And that is how, ladies and gentlemen, you destroy the United States of America,” he warned.

“Every time Abdul El-Sayed has had an opportunity to fight for you, he’s actually taken the opportunity to fight for someone else,” Vance said at the Detroit rally organized by President Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc.

“Reject the people that try to divide us, one race against the other, one religion against the other. Reject the people who would defend a killer rather than the schoolchildren,” Vance said, referring to the March attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

In response to the attach, El-Sayed said that, “hurt people hurt people,” but has since apologized for his statement. “For folks who felt like my comments were justifying of an act of domestic terrorism, I did not intend it that way. I hope that you’ll forgive me. And I’m sorry,” El-Sayed said.

At the event, Vance celebrated Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s earlier announcement to combat fraud and tighten English-language requirements for commercial driver’s license applicants.

“Just a few years ago, Abdul El-Sayed said that we need to make sure that illegal aliens have driver’s licenses in this country. He would love to undercut the wages of American truckers. He’d love to give their jobs to illegal aliens, and he’d love to make the streets less safe again,” Vance said.

“If you look at his politics, if you look at his policy, it is all about saying this group of people is good, this ethnicity is bad, and I’m going to fight to give from the bad group of people to the good group of people,” Vance continued. “And I think that’s a despicable way to think about your fellow Americans.”

After publication El-Sayed’s campaign provided the following statement in response to Vance’s message:



“Evil is ripping healthcare away from working people in exchange for tax breaks for billionaires. Evil is making people pay more for groceries and gas while pushing for trade wars and actual war. Evil is dividing people for your own gain. Evil is selling out your morals for a little bit of power,” the statement read.



“Michigan is better than being lectured to by sock puppets from Ohio and Florida. We understand what’s at stake, and Michiganders will show you at the ballot box this November when we send Mike Rogers packing,” it concluded.