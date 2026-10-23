Israel lobby quietly shifts political operation to super PAC under new name

(Daily Caller News Foundation) – AIPAC has announced its decision to discontinue directly endorsing and financially backing candidates — but the pro-Israel lobbying group appears to remain far…

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – AIPAC has announced its decision to discontinue directly endorsing and financially backing candidates — but the pro-Israel lobbying group appears to remain far from dormant.

The organization will cease directly endorsing and bankrolling candidates in that manner that it has been since 2021, the group announced on Wednesday. Instead, the group will be absorbed into its sister super PAC, the United Democracy Project PAC (UDP), according to Jewish Insider.

When asked for comment, AIPAC referred the DCNF to an email from the group’s leadership with the subject line “Announcing Changes; Building a Stronger Political Operation.”

“To win the fight for the future of the country and the U.S.-Israel alliance, we must build a more strategic, consequential, and nimble political operation,” the email states in part. “We will prioritize increasing direct, organized contributions from individual Americans to candidates — expanding upon our current efforts—and maximizing the emerging political fundraising tools. Endorsements, direct PAC contributions, and earmarking will no longer be part of our approach so we can expand individual giving and utilize new tools to help our friends win.”

“We believe this approach positions us to capitalize on new innovations and deliver even greater political impact to influence policy,” the email continues. “We will focus our time and resources on what is most effective —disciplined, organized giving directly to candidates by individual Americans — and on the ability to adapt quickly in an ever-changing environment.”

The email concluded calling the groups “mission and commitment to pro-Israel policy and politics” its “generational fight” adding it “will never back down.”

The group has lost popularity in recent years, with many Americans expressing criticism that a special interest group serving a foreign country attempting to influence American elected officials. Grassroots movements such as TrackAIPAC have provided the public with open-source data regarding which elected officials have accepted money from the PAC, per Jewish Insider.

This layer of accountability has turned politicians away from accepting its money. Multiple legislators, including historically pro-Israel Democrat New Jersey Senator Corey Booker have rejected all outside PAC donations or downright refused AIPAC donations, Jewish Insider reported.

This strategy came about after a months long strategic review. Operating under a PAC that encourages individual donations allows politicians who previously refused AIPAC money to accept donations, Jewish Insider reported.

The UDP super PAC is “one of the most important tools that AIPAC members use to help defeat anti-Israel candidates,” AIPAC spokeswoman Deryn Sousa told the Jewish Insider.