Iran attempts pushing US into peace deal, cites midterm results

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(Daily Caller News Foundation) – Iran is using Republicans’ crushing midterm blow as leverage to pressure President Donald Trump into accepting a peace deal – threatening renewed military escalation if Washington refuses Tehran’s demands.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi invoked American voters’ rejection of Republicans while issuing a two-day diplomatic proposal demanding an end to the war on all fronts on Sunday, according to The Hill. Tehran’s ultimatum comes as the Trump administration weighs further strikes against Iran, with Iranian officials threatening to “rain down hell” if Washington chooses military escalation over negotiations.

“American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own,” Araghchi posted on X Sunday. “Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results. Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell.”

During the midterms, the Democratic Party won back control of both the House and the Senate — and flipped governorships in red states such as Ohio and Texas — in a landslide victory that observers have dubbed a “blue tsunami.” The victories came following significant public backlash to the Trump administration’s Iran War.

The Iran War has resulted in the deaths of 23 American service members and the injury of 866 more, according to Military Times. Due to a lack of government oversight, some did not receive adequate treatment for their injuries. Several soldiers wounded by shrapnel were sent to the barracks and told to make outpatient appointments. Iranian strikes on American military bases and diplomatic outposts damaged hundreds of buildings across eight Middle Eastern countries.

Additionally, American leadership admitted that the United States entered the war at the behest of a foreign nation, leading to further American disenchantment.

“[T]he United States is engaged in this conflict at the request of and in the collective self-defense of its Israeli ally,” State Department spokesperson Reed D. Rubenstein wrote in an April 26 press release.

“We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted in a March 2 video taken by Local 10 News.

This warning from Tehran comes as President Donald Trump is meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as part of Washington-Tehran negotiations. Iran has offered to open up the Strait of Hormuz only if the United States agreed to lift some sanctions, end the blockade and stop its bombing efforts.

The Iran War is currently the most unpopular American conflict among voters since the Vietnam war, according to the Guardian.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vice President JD Vance admitted in an X post.

Rubio however took a different stance, arguing that the war was “not popular, but necessary.”