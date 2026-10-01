‘I’m going to convert’: Jewish White Sox owner jokes about letter from Chicago-born pope following historic playoff win 

The Chicago White Sox celebrated their first playoff series victory in more than two decades Wednesday following a special blessing from the Vatican.

Share



The Chicago White Sox celebrated their first playoff series victory in more than two decades Wednesday following a special blessing from the Vatican.

Team owner Jerry Reinsdorf revealed he received a personal letter from Pope Leo XIV hours before the game. The pope, born Robert Prevost in Chicago, is arguably the team’s most prominent fan.

“Imagine a Jewish kid from Brooklyn getting a letter from the Pope,” Reinsdorf joked to reporters. “I’m going to convert.”

Earlier today, a letter from Pope Leo XIV arrived at Rate Field. Go White Sox! pic.twitter.com/7qPKXPrDyz — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 29, 2026

The pontiff didn’t predict a World Series run but instead wrote of unity and purpose.

“It is my hope that the White Sox will continue to foster bonds of friendship and solidarity among people, and thus bear hopeful witness to the possibility of living and working together in peace,” the pope wrote.

Whether Reinsdorf makes a trip to the confessional remains to be seen.

His team will play the Cleveland Guardians Saturday in game 1 of the American League Divisional Series.

(Image credit: X.com/@WhiteSox)