Illinois school hides trans status of overnight roommates

(The Daily Signal) – An Illinois school district allowed at least one male to share overnight accommodations with female high school students while withholding that information from parents,…

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(The Daily Signal) – An Illinois school district allowed at least one male to share overnight accommodations with female high school students while withholding that information from parents, according to a legal group representing concerned parents.

Community High School District 128 in northern Illinois directs staff not to disclose a student’s “transgender” status, to assign overnight-trip rooms according to gender identity, and to incorporate transgender materials into curricula and libraries, according to a legal demand letter from Liberty Justice Center.

“We’re aware of several families whose daughters were directly affected by these policies, meaning not only exposure to unconstitutional curricula and ‘secret gender transition’ policies, but also being forced to share overnight accommodations with a biological male,” Kathryn Cosgrove, counsel at Liberty Justice Center, told the Daily Signal in a statement Friday.

Since the policy directs schools to assign rooms based on gender identity while restricting disclosure of a student’s transgender status, parents were not informed when the school reportedly assigned a male to room with their daughters, Liberty Justice Center claims. The district serves between 3,300 and 3,500 students at Libertyville High School and Vernon Hills High School.

The district allows for students to sleep “in a single bed,” as an exception to the standard minimum of three to a room, but the student “would incur any additional cost for this accommodation,” according to a copy of the overnight trip policy provided by Liberty Justice Center. The policy states that “students will be assigned to rooms with students of their same gender identity.”

District 128 did not respond to the Daily Signal’s repeated requests for comment.

Liberty Justice Center’s letter warns that parents may pursue legal action if the district does not change the policies.

Cosgrove told the Daily Signal that the district’s policy violates parents’ 14th Amendment rights “to direct the health, safety, and welfare of one’s own children.” She also argued that these policies implicate the First Amendment rights of staff members by requiring them to use a student’s chosen pronouns and may violate female students’ rights under Title IX by allowing males into female bathrooms and locker rooms.

“Parents, educators, and female students’ rights are all implicated by D128’s policies,” the attorney argued.

According to the letter, the district’s guidelines mandate that school libraries and curricula incorporate “gender diversity as well as gender-affirming literature,” without parental notice or opt-out provisions. The guidelines further state that staff “should not disclose information that reveals a student’s transgender status to others unless authorized by the student and documented in the Gender Support Plan.”

“A trip is not a basis to disclose or require disclosure of a student’s health conditions, disabilities, or transgender, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming identity without the student’s consent,” the document states. According to the letter, “parents receive only participating students’ chosen names, concealing whether their minor child will share quarters or beds with opposite-sex peers.”

Liberty Justice Center cites Mirabelli v. Bonta (2026), in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that parents are likely to succeed in vindicating their parental rights against a California policy directing teachers to hide students’ gender identities from their parents.

The letter also cites Mahmoud v. Taylor (2025), in which the Supreme Court ruled that parents were entitled to a preliminary injunction forcing a Maryland school district to allow parents to opt their children out of LGBTQ+ lessons.