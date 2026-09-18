Illegal entries remain lower, up slightly in August from July

(The Center Square) – Illegal entries were again significantly lower last month although slightly up from July’s numbers, according to the latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection…

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(The Center Square) – Illegal entries were again significantly lower last month although slightly up from July’s numbers, according to the latest U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

There were 34,428 illegal border crosser apprehensions/encounters reported nationwide last month, up from 33,788 in July, according to the data.

By comparison, there were 158,893 apprehended in August 2023 and 304,073 apprehended in August 2024 during the Biden administration.

The majority apprehended last month, 12,242, were apprehended at the southwest border, slightly down from 12,730 in July. Another 6,087 were apprehended at the northern border last month, which was also down from 6,591 in July. The remainder were apprehended nationwide at ports of entry.

The majority apprehended continue to be single adults, followed by individuals in a family unit and unaccompanied alien children (UAC). So far this fiscal year, which ends September 30, there have been 316,486 single adults apprehended. That’s down from more than two million in fiscal 2023. The CBP fiscal year goes from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

There have also been 22,405 FMUA apprehensions this year, down from 993,947 in fiscal 2023, and 1,627 accompanied minor apprehensions, down from 137,992 in fiscal 2023.

Another significant drop is the number of UACs being smuggled into the country. There were 8,348 UACs apprehended this year nationwide, down from 137,992 in fiscal 2023.

The Trump administration continues to claim that every month, and that in August as the 16th consecutive month, there were “zero releases at the border.” CBP data contradicts this claim because UACs, as a matter of policy, are released into the country to sponsors and not deported.

“Sixteen straight months of zero releases at the border proves that President Trump’s policies are working,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. “Catch and release is over, consequences are back, and illegal crossings have fallen to historic lows. President Trump made a promise to the American people that he would make America safe again, and he has done just that by giving us the most secure border in American history.”

The administration also says the record low illegal border crossings and apprehensions are “now at levels not seen in over three decades.”

“Border security starts with knowing who and what is entering our country – and controlling it on behalf of the American people,” CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said in a statement. “That means people who cross illegally are apprehended, detained and removed – not released into the United States. Our agents are enforcing that standard every day.”

CBP says Border Patrol apprehensions between ports of entry along the southwest border in August were 94% lower than the monthly average during the Biden administration. Border Patrol apprehensions last month were 97% below the peak of the Biden administration in December 2023 and less than the number apprehended in just five days in August 2024, CBP says.

Attempts to smuggle illicit drugs into the country haven’t stopped under the Trump administration. Data shows that the volume is increasing. With more agents in the field, drug seizures are also up.

CBP agents at ports of entry and Border Patrol agents between ports of entry have seized 73% more drugs this fiscal year through August than what they seized during the same period in fiscal 2024, CBP said.

This year’s drug seizures are 61% higher than the last four years’ average, CBP said.

Cocaine seizures increased 28%, with 6,724 pounds alone seized last month.

Fentanyl seizures remain high; 773 pounds of fentanyl were seized in August.

Working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, CBP also helped seize more than 120,000 pounds of precursor chemicals used to make illicit drugs last month, CBP said.