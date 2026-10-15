Illegal aliens have cast more than 7,000 ballots in Florida since 2020, report finds

(The Daily Signal) – A report from a coalition of election integrity groups in Florida asserts that noncitizens cast more than 7,000 ballots in the state between 2020 and the second quarter of…

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(The Daily Signal) – A report from a coalition of election integrity groups in Florida asserts that noncitizens cast more than 7,000 ballots in the state between 2020 and the second quarter of 2026.

The analysis by the Joint Task Force of election integrity groups, which reviewed voting records from all 67 counties, found that the counties removed 5,612 noncitizens from Florida’s voter rolls over the five-year period studied. Of those, 1,827 noncitizens cast a total of 7,035 ballots over those years, according to the report.

Those were “enough ballots to have impacted election outcomes in small and large county races that had a narrow margin of victory,” the report notes.

For example, in a November 2021 special election for the state’s 20th Congressional District, held after the death of Rep. Alcee Hastings, the Democrat primary was decided by just five votes cast in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The report also references a 2018 Baker County School Board race decided by three votes.

Despite removing more than 5,600 noncitizens from voter rolls, counties referred only about 600 removed noncitizens to the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security.

“Therefore, the study team estimates that over 70% of non-U.S. citizens who were removed from Florida’s voter roll were not subjected to even a preliminary investigation,” the report asserts.

In preparing the report, volunteers from groups across Florida assembled the data through public records requests and examined the registration and voting histories of the individuals removed from the rolls. They analyzed records from Florida election officials, the state Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Office of Election Crimes and Security and other government sources.

Members of the coalition say the report was provided to the office of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

Uthmeier’s office has made noncitizen voting a focus of its election-crime enforcement efforts. In September, the attorney general announced that 20 people were being prosecuted for illegal voting in Florida. Since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 524 in 2022, establishing the Office of Election Crimes and Security, there have been more than 100 election-fraud-related prosecutions, with more than half beginning since Uthmeier took office.

County election offices declined to address the report’s findings directly without the underlying data.

Baker County Supervisor of Elections Chris Milton, who assumed office in 2021, said he was not aware of noncitizens voting in the county.

“Since I took office, our office has worked to identify and remove ineligible individuals from the voter rolls,” Milton told the Daily Signal.

“We review information from governmental sources and referrals that may indicate a voter’s citizenship status needs to be checked,” Milton continued. “When information suggests a voter may be ineligible, we follow Florida’s verification and notice procedures. A potential match alone does not result in removal; the voter is given an opportunity to respond and, if they dispute the information, request a hearing. We remove a voter only after the required review and a determination that the person is ineligible.”

Similarly, Alison Novoa, director of strategic initiatives for the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office, said the office could not comment on the numbers.

“We are unable to validate, contest, or provide context regarding information, analyses, or conclusions generated by independent organizations based on information they may or may not have obtained through official public records or accurate sources,” Novoa told the Daily Signal.

The new report focuses more broadly on voter-registration records rather than solely on criminal prosecutions.

A spokesman for the Florida attorney general’s office did not respond to inquiries for this story.

Notably, Florida has made sweeping election reforms since it was known for the 2000 presidential recount. In 2026, Florida ranked at the top of the Heritage Foundation’s Election Integrity Scorecard for strongest protections, such as voter ID and clean voter registration rolls.

Download the report ⬇️