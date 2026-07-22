ICE arrests illegal alien who had been deported 5 times

(The Daily Signal) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested an illegal alien who had been deported five times and who had sent sexual text messages to someone he believed was a 14-year-old…

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(The Daily Signal) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested an illegal alien who had been deported five times and who had sent sexual text messages to someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

“This sicko was arrested after repeatedly sending sexual texts to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl,” Lauren Bis, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, said in a news release first given to the Daily Signal. “His criminal history includes a conviction for driving under the influence, and he has been deported FIVE times in the past.”

“ICE has lodged a detainer asking officials in South Dakota to commit to not releasing this pedophile from jail and cooperate with ICE, so that we can remove him from our country and make sure he’ll never prey on another innocent child in our country again,” Bis added.

ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations division arrested 34-year-old Frederico Pascual-Jimenez, an illegal alien from Mexico, in May. According to the Department of Homeland Security, an ICE law enforcement officer had posed as a 14-year-old girl and texted the suspect in an undercover operation to target pedophiles who use the internet to prey on children.

The sex sting

When the agent sent texts saying that the “child” was young, Pascual-Jimenez allegedly responded, “I think age doesn’t matter.”

The illegal alien allegedly began sending texts describing “his intentions to have sex with a child,” the DHS release states.

Pascual-Jimenez allegedly wrote, “But what if you wanted to keep this relationship strictly secret—where you are mine and mine alone, and I am yours—so that whenever we’re together, I can do all the things I love doing to you?” He allegedly made demands of the “child,” including orders not to text her age.

The illegal alien suspect arranged to meet the “girl” in the parking lot of a public swimming pool in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on May 27. At the scene, Homeland Security Investigations officers surrounded him and arrested him without incident.

Authorities filed felony charges of enticement of a minor for indecent purposes and illegal re-entry. His criminal history includes a prior conviction for driving while under the influence, according to DHS.

Pascual-Jimenez first illegally entered the U.S. through Arizona in 2001, and authorities granted him a voluntary return to Mexico. He reentered the country illegally through Texas in April 2012 before voluntarily leaving again. He illegally reentered the country twice through California in May 2012, and authorities deported him both times. DHS states that his second May 2012 entry constituted a felony offense.

Pascual-Jimenez entered the country again in July 2012 through Texas and got deported the next month. He illegally entered the U.S. a sixth time at an unknown date and location.

Illegal alien recidivism

Lora Ries, director of The Heritage Foundation’s Border Security and Immigration Center, told the Daily Signal that illegal aliens have repeatedly crossed the border going back decades.

“Recidivism has been a decades-old problem at the border,” Ries said. “In fact, smugglers offer illegal aliens multiple attempts to get across the border in their smuggling fee.”

“Preventing recidivism includes thorough border security to prevent the re-entry, public criminal prosecutions and convictions of recidivists, prioritizing swift deportations of recidivists, and preventing the hiring and other downstream benefits of recidivists,” she added.